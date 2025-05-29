TerraPay Partners Wave Mobile Money to Enhance Cross-Border Remittance Services in West Africa

TerraPay, a global money movement company, has partnered with Wave Mobile Money, a mobile money provider in West Africa, to improve cross-border remittance services.

This partnership allows Malians to receive money from abroad directly into their Wave mobile wallets, making it faster, more accessible, and cost-effective.

It is reported that over 80% of Mali’s population uses mobile phones, with many using them for mobile money and digital wallets. In the region, digital wallets are an essential tool for financial inclusion, providing access to financial services for millions of people, especially those who are unbanked. With mobile money platforms leading the way, the landscape is evolving rapidly.

Through this collaboration, TerraPay’s global payment network now facilitates remittance flows from multiple Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) across the US, Canada, and Europe to Mali, all through a single streamlined integration. This unique model ensures that all Wave users in Mali can instantly receive funds, further strengthening financial inclusion and offering a secure alternative to informal remittance channels.

Speaking on this partnership, Karamokho Badiane, Regional Head of Business Development at Wave Mobile Money, said, “We are excited to join forces with Orabank Mali and TerraPay to revolutionize payment solutions and enhance financial accessibility for our customers. This strategic collaboration allows us to harness TerraPay’s global payments infrastructure alongside Orabank Mali’s deep expertise in remittance services, empowering us to expand our reach and provide even greater value to our users.

Our shared commitment to financial inclusion will help break down barriers and offer more accessible solutions for individuals across the country. With TerraPay’s cutting-edge technology ensuring safe and reliable money transfers, we are confident that this initiative will play a crucial role in fostering economic growth and financial empowerment.”

Our partnership with Wave Mobile Money marks a significant milestone in our mission to power the borderless money movement. By enabling instant, cost-effective, and fully compliant remittances from key markets like the US, Canada, and Europe, we are simplifying financial access and driving financial inclusion in Mali.” Willie Kanyeki, Vice President—Sub-Saharan Africa at TerraPay, echoed this sentiment.