Schneider Electric Appoints New Cluster President for English-Speaking Africa

Schneider Electric has announced the appointment of Canninah Dladla as its new Cluster President for English-speaking (Anglophone) Africa, effective from 1 June 2025.

She is Schneider Electric’s first female Cluster President for English-speaking Africa, succeeding Devan Pillay, who will transition into his new international role as Segment President, Heavy Industries, based in London, England.

Dladla has a well-established history with Schneider Electric from 2008 to 2013, spanning various strategic roles, including the position of Vice President for the company’s Energy Business within its Power Systems division. She rejoins Schneider Electric with an impressive 29-year career and a proven track record of impactful leadership.

Recently served as Managing Director and Country Sales Director, Africa, of Rockwell Automation, where she played a key role in championing business transformation and promoting cultural alignment, ensuring that global strategy was seamlessly adapted to local markets.

As a brand and culture ambassador, Dladla was instrumental in driving Rockwell Automation’s expansion across both English- and French-speaking Africa, strengthening its regional presence while fostering a more inclusive and locally relevant approach.

Amongst other leadership roles, she also held an executive management role at GE Power, driving strategic accounts and key business transformation initiatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Canninah Dladla into this pivotal leadership role. Her extensive industry expertise, proven leadership skills, and innovative vision will undoubtedly drive our operations and growth across English-speaking Africa. Canninah will be leading this region in specific areas, starting with talent development and technology deployment towards our targeted segments through digitization and electrification, while ensuring that we continue to empower our customers, partners, and communities across the continent,” states Walid Sheta, Zone President, Middle East & Africa at Schneider Electric.

As Schneider Electric welcomes Dladla, the company would also like to acknowledge Pillay’s outstanding tenure. During his leadership, his experience and expertise in energy and technology have helped the company to strengthen its presence in Anglophone Africa.

Dladla adds, “I’m delighted to rejoin Schneider Electric at a time when Anglophone Africa shows great potential for transformation. The region holds many prospects for economic growth through improved infrastructure and expanded electricity access with its combination of vast natural resources, growing urbanization, and rising sustainable energy needs.

Schneider Electric’s global and local expertise will enable me to drive innovative solutions and services that will empower businesses and communities while unlocking new possibilities that create enduring positive effects for millions of Africans.”