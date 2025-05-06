What Is Operational Technology (OT) & Why Does It Matter in 2025?

From keeping the lights on to ensuring the safety of your home, Operational Technology (OT) plays a pivotal role in modern life. Yet, most people have never heard of it.

Operational Technology (OT) is the well-kept secret powering many of the products and services we rely on every day. While Information Technology (IT) systems manage the flow of digital data, OT systems directly control physical processes, machinery, and infrastructure. From the industrial equipment on factory floors to the building automation systems in our offices, OT is the hidden backbone of the modern business world.

“In local OT environments, a key focus is around digital transformation, with organizations wanting to improve productivity, safety, and outputs,” explains Martin Fernandes, business development manager (Africa) for operational technology at Fortinet. “Most large industrial organizations, utilities and healthcare organizations are looking to digital technologies to achieve insights into how the production environment is running, using big data analytics for better outcomes, and harnessing AI and automation to improve efficiencies.”

What exactly is OT?

In simple terms, OT refers to the hardware and software used to monitor, control, and automate industrial operations. This includes programmable logic controllers, industrial control systems, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems, and other specialised equipment. It can be found in industries ranging from manufacturing and energy to transportation and healthcare as well as various other industries.

“Consider a smart home thermostat—the sensors, processors, and control systems that regulate temperature, airflow, and humidity are all part of the home’s OT infrastructure,” Fernandes explains. “This OT system ensures the comfort and safety of the occupants, but operates largely out of sight and mind.”

However, the role of OT goes far beyond climate control. In a manufacturing plant, OT systems manage the assembly line, monitor production, and optimise workflows. In the energy sector, OT automates the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. Even everyday consumer products like smart home appliances and connected vehicles rely on OT.

Hybrid, siloed OT challenges

While OT systems have become increasingly sophisticated and interconnected, many organisations struggle to secure these critical assets. “These environments typically have long equipment life cycles—some may be used for over 20 years or more—and organisations usually have a mix of OEM (original equipment manufacturer) hardware and software solutions depending on the use case,” says Fernandes. “This results in lock-ins in terms of technology evolution and challenges in terms of interoperability between these systems.”

OT teams often lack the cybersecurity expertise of their IT counterparts, creating a dangerous gap in protection. “In most environments, we find the IT and OT teams don’t communicate and collaborate,” Fernandes notes. “OT focuses on production output and availability, with their knowledge centred on industrial control systems. So, they lack IT and security awareness. On the other hand, IT teams have no knowledge or understanding of industrial controls.”

Building cyber-resilient OT environments

The consequences of an OT breach can be severe, impacting business operations, consumer safety, and even public health and safety. A cyberattack on a power grid, for example, could cause widespread blackouts and disrupt essential services. Similarly, a breach in a manufacturing facility’s OT systems could halt production, resulting in supply chain disruptions and lost revenue.

To mitigate these risks, businesses must prioritise the security of their OT environments. “You commonly find organisations don’t fully understand the cyber risks associated with components in the environment, and their visibility into the environment is minimal,” says Fernandes. “They need to start by understanding these environments and identifying critical infrastructure and risks. To do this, they need active monitoring.”

When evaluating security solutions, Fernandes emphasizes that “it is important for organizations to focus on the level of integration and the effort that will be required to manage it.”