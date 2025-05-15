Mimecast Strengthens SA Channel with First Distribution Partnership

Mimecast, a global cybersecurity firm, has announced a strategic partnership with First Distribution, Africa’s value-added distributor of cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and data center services.

The collaboration aims to streamline channel partner engagement by providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and processes to grow their businesses and deliver Mimecast’s integrated human risk management platform to their customers.

“We’re delighted to partner with First Distribution to take our channel ecosystem to the next level,” said James Lee, Mimecast’s Vice President of Channel Sales for EMEA. “This agreement is about creating new opportunities for our joint channel partners by giving them faster, simpler ways to bring Mimecast’s platform to market. Together, we’re enabling our partners to grow their business while protecting organizations across the full spectrum of cyber threats.”

In a continuously changing cybersecurity world, First Distribution’s ability to recognize and handle resellers’ particular concerns ensures that they have the tools, support, and strategic counsel required for long-term, sustainable success.

“This partnership empowers resellers to deliver world-class cybersecurity solutions, backed by Mimecast’s innovation and our extensive expertise. Our vision is to create a more resilient channel ecosystem where resellers can seize new growth opportunities and confidently safeguard their customers.

Together, we’re not just responding to and remediating threats—we’re shaping the future of cybersecurity,” said Brad Stein, General Manager of Cyber Security at First Distribution.

This partnership represents a shared commitment to innovation and growth, equipping South Africa’s resellers with the capabilities they need to lead.