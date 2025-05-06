Microsoft Officially Pulls the Plug on Skype

After over two decades of connecting people all around the world, Microsoft has formally declared the end of Skype, one of the pioneering platforms in internet-based communication.

The move signals the end of an era for the once-dominant phone and video calling service, as Microsoft shifts its focus to more integrated and modern communication platforms such as Microsoft Teams.

Skype, which debuted in 2003, transformed the way people and organizations interacted by providing free voice and video calls long before Zoom, FaceTime, and WhatsApp became household brands.

Read: Microsoft officially acquires Skype

In an official statement, Microsoft stated that Skype services will be phased out in stages, with a complete shutdown scheduled by the end of the year. Existing users will receive instructions on how to migrate their contacts and conversation histories to other Microsoft services, particularly Teams.

“While Skype played a foundational role in shaping digital communication, we are now focused on delivering seamless, all-in-one experiences through Microsoft Teams,” said , President, Collaborative Apps and Platforms. “The transition reflects how people and organizations communicate today — with collaboration, integration, and flexibility at the core.”

What’s Next for Users?

Microsoft promises a seamless transition for Skype users, offering help documentation and migration tools. The company also highlights that Teams offers more robust features like video calls, chat, screen sharing, and voice messaging, including its free version for personal use.

”As we take this next step with Teams, we’re excited about the opportunities ahead. We look forward to continuing to support people’s everyday connections, starting by making it easy to log into Teams with their Skype account,” concludes