Cross Switch Expands African Footprint with Kenya’s Pesawise

Cross Switch, a provider of industry-leading payment solutions, has expanded its African presence by launching services in Kenya and collaborating with Pesawise, an accredited local payment operator.

Cross Switch provides a global payment platform that allows merchants across sectors like hospitality, e-commerce, delivery services, and crypto to accept payments through various channels, including Visa, Mastercard, AmEx, mobile money, and bank platforms. It supports businesses of all sizes while fostering financial inclusion and driving social impact.

Tim Davis, Cross Switch’s CEO, remarked, “During the establishment phase of this partnership, it is refreshing to see a shared common set of values with Pesawise to provide our customers with best-in-class service levels and straightforward solutions. And a common mission to democratize technology and drive social impact across Africa. With their exceptional team and proven ability to provide relevant value-added services, we believe Pesawise will excel in the fast-moving fintech space.”

This collaboration capitalizes on Pesawise’s strong regulatory standing and trusted reputation, allowing Cross Switch to establish a footprint and immediately deliver robust payment solutions to businesses, merchants, and charitable organizations across Kenya.

Jamal Khan, Pesawise’s CEO, said, “We’re thrilled to take this next step in our journey with Cross Switch as our technology partner. Their deep knowledge and robust technology solutions will enable us to provide innovative solutions tailored to the needs of emerging markets. Together, we aim to strengthen the digital payments ecosystem in Kenya. We’ve already secured key wins together—including supporting merchants like Glovo Kenya—through a combination of Cross Switch’s expertise and our dedicated local team.”