Global Growth at Risk Due to Project Talent Shortage, Report Warns

According to the Project Management Institute’s (PMI) latest Global Project Management Talent Gap report, up to 30 million new project professionals are required by 2035 to meet global demand.

Currently, the global workforce includes approximately 40 million project professionals, including 25 million software engineers and 30 million nurses. However, need for project management is rising, particularly in fast-growing regions such as South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, and China, where infrastructure projects, industrial growth, and digital transformation are driving up demand for qualified labor.

“Our world is in flux: economically, politically, and environmentally,” stated Pierre Le Manh, PMP, President and CEO of PMI. “The need for change is everywhere. And change only happens through successful projects. That makes this a defining moment for project professionals. We don’t just need millions more of them; we need them ready to lead, to deliver, and to turn bold ideas into real and sustainable outcomes. The talent gap in our profession isn’t just a workforce issue. It’s a barrier to progress for business and for the future of the world.”

The report finds that in high-growth markets, transformation is being driven by urgent needs, ranging from infrastructure expansion to rapid digitalization. Project talent is what makes that transformation possible, enabling organizations to turn complex ambitions into tangible outcomes. In contrast, mature economies face growing challenges as experienced project professionals retire, and delivery models can’t keep pace with evolving business needs. Those who invest in modern project talent today will have a competitive edge tomorrow.

“Sub-Saharan Africa will require as many as 4.6 million project professionals by 2035, up from 2.6 million today, a nearly 75% increase that translates into a talent shortfall of roughly 2 million. Addressing the gap will demand scaled investment in professional training and deeper collaboration with universities and governments. Expanding access to globally recognized certifications will be essential to ensuring workforce readiness and building execution capacity on the continent,” says George Asamani, MD, PMI Sub-Saharan Africa.