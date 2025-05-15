South Africa’s Premier Gaming Showdown Returns for 2025

The 2025 MTN SHIFT Gaming Experience in South Africa returns on 18 May, featuring the EAFC 25™ National Football Tournament and the MTN Beat Saber Challenge, bringing competitive energy, in-center activations, and serious prize money to malls across the country, celebrating gaming culture and national titles.

8 Hyprop shopping centers will host online qualifiers and live in-mall events, creating a national stage for gamers to test their skills, win prizes, and join a growing South African player community. The top contenders will face off in the National Finals at Canal Walk, with R50,000 in the EAFC 25™ Football Final and Beat Saber showdown prizes.

The Beat Saber Challenge is an exciting, action-packed VR game for gamers. Players compete every weekend to win R1,000 or more in gift cards. The mall with the highest Beat Saber scores advances to the National Final, where the champions will receive an R50,000 gaming PC.

“The SHIFT Gaming Experience is more than a tournament; it’s where South African gamers show up, show off, and celebrate what they love,” says Christie Stanbridge, Brand and Campaigns Marketing Manager at Hyprop. “From football simulations to VR rhythm battles, we’ve created something that speaks to every kind of player. Whether you’re competing or just watching, there’s always something happening.”

The SHIFT Gaming Experience also makes space for younger players. Friday events feature tournaments designed for schools and under-18 gamers, offering dedicated Minecraft build challenges, an EAFC 25™ scholars-only tournament, and Rocket League face-offs—all with real prizes.

“We’re creating spaces where South Africans can compete, connect, and get rewarded for their passion,” says Jason Probert, General Manager: Digital Services at MTN South Africa. “Whether it’s with Beat Saber or Battle+, we want our community to know that gaming lives here.”