Google Introduces a New AI Film-Making Tool

Google launched Flow, an AI filmmaking tool that uses the Veo, Imagen, and Gemini models.

Flow lets creators storyboard and build detailed sequences, giving them more control in AI-assisted filmmaking. It allows storytellers to explore their ideas freely while crafting cinematic clips and scenes for their narratives.

”By offering filmmakers early access to Flow, we were able to better understand how our technology could best support and integrate into their creative workflows — and we’ve woven their insights into Flow,” said Tom Hume, Director of Product Management, Google DeepMind.

features:

Camera Controls: Master your shot with direct control over camera motion, angles, and perspectives.

Scenebuilder: Seamlessly edit and extend your existing shots, revealing more of the action or transitioning to what happens next with continuous motion and consistent characters.

Asset Management: Easily manage and organize all of your ingredients and prompts.

Easily manage and organize all of your ingredients and prompts. Flow TV: Spark your creativity with an ever-growing showcase of clips, channels, and content generated with Veo. You can see the exact prompts and techniques used for clips you like, providing a practical way to learn and adapt new styles.

”Flow is built by and for creatives, and it’s the only AI filmmaking tool custom-designed for Google’s most advanced models — Veo, Imagen, and Gemini,” said Matthew Carey,Director of Google Creative Lab

It’s custom-designed for Veo, Google’s state-of-the-art generative video model, with exceptional prompt adherence and stunning cinematic outputs that excel at physics and realism. Behind the scenes, Gemini models make prompting intuitive, so you can describe your vision in everyday language. You can bring your own assets to create characters or use Flow to make your own ingredients with Imagen’s text-to-image capabilities.

Flow is available to Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra-plan subscribers in the U.S., with more countries coming soon.