UAE Pioneers Revolutionary AI-Powered Legislative System

The United Arab Emirates is taking a forward-looking step, positioning itself as a global pioneer by formally integrating artificial intelligence into the foundational processes of its government: the creation and management of law. Announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this initiative marks a deliberate move to harness advanced technology for drafting, amending, and reviewing federal and local legislation.

This venture is nested within the UAE’s ambitious National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and supported by substantial national investment, signalling a deep commitment to embedding AI into the country’s future fabric. It reflects a belief that technology can assist in improving governance itself.

To spearhead this specific legislative transformation, the UAE cabinet has established the “Regulatory Intelligence Office.” This body is tasked with overseeing a sophisticated AI system. Its function is not merely administrative; it involves analyzing a comprehensive database linking laws, judicial rulings, and executive procedures. The AI is designed to go further, proactively identifying legal gaps, monitoring the real-time societal and economic impacts of legislation using big data, benchmarking against global standards, and suggesting timely updates or even drafting initial provisions.

Officials project that the AI-driven system could accelerate the complex legislative lifecycle by up to 70%. Beyond sheer speed, the goal is enhanced precision and the creation of more adaptive “living regulations”, laws better attuned to the fast pace and diverse needs of UAE society and its dynamic economy.

While showcasing the UAE’s technological drive, building on earlier steps like appointing an AI minister in 2017, establishing robust human oversight is consistently emphasized as crucial, ensuring AI serves as a tool to augment human judgment and uphold fairness.

