How small businesses can leverage generative AI without losing their touch of humanity

South Africa is rapidly embracing artificial intelligence (AI), with adoption rates surpassing those of many developed nations. Recent data indicates that over 60% of South African workers regularly use generative AI, outpacing countries like France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This swift integration reflects a broader trend of digital transformation within the nation.

However, a substantial portion of the workforce are concerned about job displacement, fearing their roles could be automated by AI. In response to these concerns, the South African government and the private sector are taking proactive measures like the introduction of the National Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework in 2024, which aims to harness AI’s potential for economic growth while upholding societal wellbeing.

Faiez Hartley, Head of IT at Business Partners Limited, shares insights on how businesses can navigate this balance effectively: “Businesses need to adopt a collaborative approach to incorporating AI systems into human expertise to boost our nation’s productivity and customer satisfaction without compromising the essential human touch that defines quality service.”

Embracing AI to enhance human capabilities

For small businesses, the integration of generative AI can streamline various processes. For instance, AI enables quicker and more accurate data analysis, which facilitates faster decision-making and service delivery. This technological support empowers employees to dedicate more time to personalised client interactions and implement more effective solutions to client problems thus building stronger relationships with clients.

“By automating routine tasks, AI allows your team to focus on more complex and creative aspects of their roles, leading to improved efficiency and innovation,” says Hartley.

Enhancing customer satisfaction through personalisation

Generative AI offers the capability to analyse vast amounts of customer data, uncovering patterns and preferences that inform personalised experiences. Hartley emphasises the importance of using AI to understand and anticipate customer needs:

“By leveraging AI insights, businesses can adapt their services to meet the unique requirements of each client. This level of personalisation not only enhances customer satisfaction but also builds trust and loyalty.”

For example, AI-powered chatbots can handle initial customer inquiries, providing instant responses and solutions. AI chatbots are designed to recognise when a query requires human intervention and can seamlessly transfer a conversation to a human consultant. This approach ensures efficiency while maintaining the personal touch essential to client relationships.

Maintaining humanity in an AI-driven world

While AI offers numerous benefits, Hartley cautions against over-reliance on technology: “It’s crucial to remember that AI is a complement to human interaction, not a substitute. Businesses must ensure that clients feel valued and understood, which requires genuine human engagement.”

This balance can be maintained by implementing AI solutions that support, rather than replace, human roles. Companies should conduct regular training programmes to help their employees adapt to new technologies, ensuring they are equipped to provide empathetic and informed customer service. This approach to continuous learning aligns with broader efforts to upskill the workforce in AI competencies such as Microsoft’s commitment to train 1 million South Africans in AI and cybersecurity skills by 2026.

“As a business owner, it’s important to research how your employees and business can benefit from this initiative by Microsoft,” says Hartley.

The future of AI in South African businesses

In the Q1 2024 SME Confidence Index survey, over half (55.74%) of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reported that they have not yet implemented AI or generative AI tools in their operations. This suggests that the adoption of these technologies is slower among SMEs compared to larger companies. However, Hartley expresses optimism stating that as AI continues to evolve, its role in South African businesses is poised to grow. Hartley envisions a future where AI and human collaboration drive unprecedented growth and innovation.

“The key is to embrace AI as a partner in progress. By combining technological advancements with the irreplaceable value of human insight and empathy, South African businesses can achieve outcomes that benefit both their clients and the broader economy,” he concludes.

//Faiez Hartley – Head of IT at Business Partners