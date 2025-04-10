Capgemini Doubles Down on AI with New Egypt Hub and Talent Expansion

Capgemini has announced the launch of a new AI Center of Excellence (CoE) in Egypt, aimed at accelerating generative and agentic AI transformation for clients across the globe. This strategic move will see Capgemini invest in cutting-edge research and development, collaborate with local universities, and strengthen its partnerships with key technology providers.

The initiative reinforces Capgemini’s long-standing relationship with Egypt as a vital innovation hub and further strengthens its global leadership in AI. By the end of 2025, Capgemini plans to double its workforce in Egypt to approximately 1,200 professionals, focusing on digital transformation and innovation.

The newly established AI hub will serve as a base for a multidisciplinary team of architects, data scientists, product engineers, and project managers. These experts will deliver AI-powered solutions across industries, focusing on areas like business operations, design, and engineering. Clients will benefit from Egypt’s strategic location, offering convenient travel, time zone alignment with key markets, and a multilingual talent pool.

Speaking at the France-Egypt Investment Forum, Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat highlighted the importance of the initiative: “The AI Center of Excellence in this strategic location allows us to support our clients in scaling AI within their businesses. By investing in the region’s exceptional talent and creating this AI hub, we are enhancing our ability to deliver value through innovation and industry-specific solutions.”

Starting in May 2025, the hub will focus on developing intelligent AI agents tailored for highly regulated sectors such as energy, life sciences, and aerospace. It will provide a space for clients to explore, design, and implement advanced technologies aimed at optimizing operations and driving strategic business transformation. Through the use of machine learning and AI algorithms, Capgemini will help businesses across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia elevate customer experiences and operational efficiency.

Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt, emphasized the country’s growing role in global tech innovation. “Egypt is on a strong growth path, driven by digitalization and world-class AI talent. Expanding our workforce and establishing this AI hub will not only bring innovation to our clients but also open up significant opportunities for local professionals.”

Capgemini’s move highlights Egypt’s rising status as a center for global AI development and innovation.

