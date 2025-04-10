Broadband access across Africa is growing rapidly, driven by increased investment in infrastructure, digital transformation initiatives, and rising demand for high-speed internet. This expansion is not only enhancing the quality of life for millions but is also playing a critical role in economic development—enabling e-commerce, digital finance, remote education, and cross-border business operations. As connectivity improves, so does Africa’s ability to compete on a global digital stage.

According to the Speedtest Global Index, which measures internet performance worldwide based on real user data, African countries have shown varying levels of progress in fixed broadband internet speeds. The ranking is based on median download speeds, reflecting the typical user experience more accurately than average speeds.

Here are the top 10 African countries ranked by fixed broadband speed:

1. Egypt – 84.52 Mbps

Egypt leads the continent with significant improvements driven by aggressive telecom reforms and investments in fiber-optic infrastructure. The government’s Digital Egypt initiative and partnerships with private ISPs have expanded high-speed access across urban and semi-urban areas.

2. Côte d’Ivoire – 59.93 Mbps

A fast-growing digital economy and government-backed programs like “e-Gouv” have helped push broadband infrastructure in Côte d’Ivoire. The deployment of submarine cables and 4G fiber rollouts have contributed to the country’s improved speed ranking.

3. Mauritius – 51.96 Mbps

Mauritius benefits from its status as a tech and financial hub. A highly competitive telecom market, combined with proactive regulatory policies and early investment in undersea cable connectivity, has made fast broadband widely accessible.

4. Ghana – 51.24 Mbps

Ghana’s performance reflects increased investment from private ISPs and government-backed projects aimed at expanding digital services. The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) plays a key role in rural broadband extension.

5. South Africa – 48.49 Mbps

As Africa’s most advanced digital economy, South Africa has a robust telecom sector and extensive fiber coverage in major cities. Ongoing 5G trials and public-private partnerships have supported the steady growth of fixed broadband speeds.

6. Burkina Faso – 48.05 Mbps

A surprising entry, Burkina Faso has benefited from regional broadband projects and infrastructure sharing among West African nations. Recent fiber network expansions and international gateway upgrades have significantly improved its broadband capacity.

7. Gabon – 42.84 Mbps

Gabon’s National Broadband Plan and public-private investments in submarine cables have boosted access to high-speed internet. The country aims to be a digital leader in Central Africa with ambitious infrastructure goals.

8. Rwanda – 41.30 Mbps

Rwanda is widely recognized for its digital-first approach. The government has laid thousands of kilometers of fiber optics and fostered a competitive ISP environment, making fixed broadband more accessible even in rural areas.

9. DR Congo – 38.45 Mbps

Recent improvements in DR Congo stem from expanded urban fiber networks and international investment in telecom infrastructure. Although challenges remain, speed gains signal promising progress in key cities like Kinshasa.

10. Morocco – 36.37 Mbps

Morocco’s digital transformation agenda, including investment in national broadband and smart city initiatives, has supported consistent growth in broadband speed and coverage across the country.

Boosting Broadband Speed and Access in Africa

To accelerate progress, African countries must continue prioritizing broadband investment and policy reform. Key strategies include:

Expanding fiber-optic infrastructure through public-private partnerships.

Encouraging competition among ISPs to drive down costs and improve service quality.

Investing in rural broadband to bridge the digital divide.

Utilizing satellite and 5G technologies to reach underserved areas.

Streamlining regulatory processes to attract international telecom investors.

With the right investments and policies, African nations can harness broadband not just as a utility—but as a cornerstone of innovation, inclusion, and economic growth.

//Staff writer