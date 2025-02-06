Revive Your Old Smartphone: 10 Smart Ideas for Repurposing

Is your old smartphone collecting dust in a drawer? Don’t let it go to waste! Plenty of creative and practical ways exist to repurpose that trusty device and breathe new life into it. Whether you’re looking to transform it into a dedicated media player, a smart home hub, or even a security camera, we’ve got you covered. TCL suggests 10 ingenious ideas for making the most of your old smartphone and turning it into something useful again.

Smart home hub

If you have invested in smart home devices, such as lights, thermostats, and security cameras, you could use your old smartphone to manage them. Put the smartphone in a convenient place or mount it on the wall to manage connected devices from one central screen via apps like Google Home or Alexa.

Smart security camera

Save some money on your next security camera by using your phone instead. Apps like Alfred or CameraFTP Mobile Security Camera enable features like live streaming, motion detection, and instant alerts, helping you monitor your home remotely.

Universal remote control

Install apps like Unified Remote as a Bluetooth or WiFi remote control for an ageing Windows PC, Mac or Linux PC, allowing you to use it as a cheap media player. Or go for apps like VIDAA Smart TV Unified Remote to simplify your experience with your smart TV.

Digital photo frame

You can turn your device into a digital photo frame using an app with a slideshow feature, for example, Google Photos. You can display a rotating selection of your favorite pictures to remind you of your travels or your favorite moments with your friends and family.

Dedicated music or podcast player

Load your preferred music streaming apps and connect the phone to a Bluetooth speaker for a hassle-free audio experience. This setup keeps your main phone free while enjoying uninterrupted music, audiobooks, or podcasts.

Gaming and media device for kid

If you’re tired of sharing your phone with your kids, use the old one instead. Install child-friendly apps via WiFi, and you’ve got a kid-friendly device for gaming, media and education. This allows you to limit access to specific content while keeping your primary phone free for your own use.

Portable e-reader

Download Kindle, Google Play Books, or other e-reader apps to turn your old phone into a lightweight e-book reader. Adjust the brightness settings to create a comfortable reading experience.

Dash cam for your car

Install a dash cam app like AutoBoy Dash Cam to use your old phone as a recording device while driving. Secure it to your windshield with a phone mount to get continuous footage of your trips.

Baby monitor

Apps like Dormi or Baby Monitor 3G allow you to use your old phone as a baby monitor, transmitting audio and video to your main phone so you can keep an eye on your little one remotely.

Donate or recycle

Consider donating the old phone to someone in need, selling it for extra cash, or recycling it responsibly. Many retailers and recycling programs accept old devices, ensuring they are disposed of in an environmentally friendly manner.

Your old smartphone doesn’t have to end up as e-waste or gather dust in a drawer. By giving your old device a new lease on life, not only do you get the most out of your investment, but you also contribute to reducing electronic waste. So, take a moment to explore these possibilities and discover how your old smartphone can continue to serve you in new and exciting ways.