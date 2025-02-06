Safaricom & NGO Launch AI Farming Solutions to Kenyan Agriculture

Safaricom PLC and Opportunity International, a global non-governmental organization, have developed FarmerAI in Kenya, an innovative AI chatbot that will provide smallholder farmers in underserved communities with real-time, relevant farming best practices.

As per a 2022 report from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), the agricultural sector contributes roughly 22.4% to the country’s total GDP, and smallholder farmers make up around 5.6 million of the overall farmer population.

With an initial test running from now to August, coinciding with the potato crop cycle, the project intends to enroll 800-1,000 farmers throughout major regions of Kenya by the end of the year.

FarmerAI combines generative AI with localized agricultural insights, delivering vital information on topics like weather patterns, fertilizer application, pest management, and market prices. Unlike other solutions that rely on a field agent network, FarmerAI will go directly to farmers through accessible channels such as SMS and WhatsApp. Safaricom’s DigiFarm service, which digitally connects thousands of farmers, will provide the platforms needed for farmers to interact seamlessly with the AI chatbot.

“AI is already transforming the world around us, but the impact this technology can have on underserved communities is truly impactful. Above all, this partnership underscores Opportunity International and DigiFarm’s shared mission to uplift smallholder farmers,” said Opportunity International Chief Technology Officer Greg Nelson. “Our partnership and this new tool will make agricultural information more accessible, actionable, and equitable for everyone.”

Throughout the pilot, FarmerAI will operate under a co-branded model, featuring both DigiFarm and Opportunity International branding. This collaboration highlights the commitment of both organizations to strengthen Kenya’s agricultural sector by providing farmers with tools that help increase their yields and streamline access to financing.

“AI is a critical part of the present and the future. Our mission at Safaricom is to become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030. In line with this, we are committed to bringing to our customers and stakeholders technological solutions that will positively impact them.

FarmerAI is the first solution we are bringing to farmers that enables them to interact with AI and feel the power of that technology. One of the challenges that farmers face today is access to the right information at the right time, such as what to plant, when to plant, and weather advisories, among others. This AI chatbot will allow smallholder farmers access to verifiable information on common questions to guide their decisions,” said Dr. Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

FarmerAI—and all of Opportunity International’s digital interventions—rely upon human-centered design strategies. Engagement with end-users is a key foundation of the development process, and the pilot will regularly engage with potato farmers both digitally and in person on a regular timetable. This field engagement is expected to deepen insights into farmers’ challenges and ensure that the chatbot’s design remains human-centric and responsive to on-the-ground realities.

By actively working to bridge the digital divide—particularly in rural areas where connectivity and cost are often barriers—Opportunity International and DigiFarm aim to bolster food security, increase incomes, and foster long-term economic resilience for smallholder farming communities across Kenya.