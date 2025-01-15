[NO PC] Pokemon Go Hack for iOS 18 & Android 14 | Support Genuine Games

You can hide or fake your GPS location if you play many geo-restricted games, like Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now… Pokemon Go is an AR location-based game that uses mobile devices with GPS to track down, catch, and battle virtual Pokemon. However, it is difficult to spoof location on iOS and Android because of strict restrictions on iOS & Android systems.

The iAnyGo Android App is a GPS spoofing and joystick for Android that lets you quickly spoof your GPS location without any jailbreaks or roots.

Below is comprehensive detail on the Pokemon GO spoof Android app.

Section 1: Revolutionize Your Pokémon GO Experience

The iAnyGo app is a great spoof app with three modes to change your GPS location naturally within a few seconds. With this safe and reliable app, Pokemon GO players can change their GPS location on Pokemon Go to anywhere they want without leaving home.

The Pokemon GO GPS spoof app lets players use a virtual joystick to navigate the game and flexibly control their GPS location. The iAnyGo app is integrated with a multi-point movement feature to change direction quickly. All the advanced features help access restricted areas, catch rare Pokémon, and level up faster to win more battles.

Section 2: Features of the iAnyGo App

Unlike other GPS Spoofer, iAnyGo Fake GPS App offers plenty of security and entertainment options, such as:

The industry’s first location modification app: A major technical upgrade was made in December 2024. An app can modify the GPS location of iOS and Android devices.

Joystick Function: The joystick allows users to move their in-game character without physical movement. The joystick control panel will enable you to adjust the speed of your real-time virtual movement. You can change your direction at any time.

Location Guard: One of the most prominent features of this free spoofer is privacy protection. By modifying the GPS location in “Normal Mode,” it can be maintained for a long time and supports displaying your virtual location on multiple social apps, which protects your personal privacy very well.

Section 3: How to Get Started?

Spoofing a phone’s location is simple. To get started, install the iAnyGo app on your Android device. Here is the installation process.

Step 1: Installation Guide

Here is the installation process for iAnyGo application on your device:

Download iAnyGo

Download iAnyGo Fake GPS App from Google Play on an Android device. Agree to Terms

Open the iAnyGo app and agree to the “Service Agreement and Privacy Policy.”

Set as Mock Location App

Enable Developer Options on Android and set iAnyGo as a mock location app.

Launch iAnyGo

Open the app and select Change Location from the main menu.

Step 2: Introduction to Main Functions

iAnyGo offers powerful features to enhance and customize your gameplay:

iOS Bluetooth Mode: Modify iPhone location easily—no need for cracked packages. Play official games like POGO, MHN effortlessly!

Modify iPhone location easily—no need for cracked packages. Play official games like POGO, MHN effortlessly! Android Game Mode: For Android users—play custom game packs directly on your device.

For Android users—play custom game packs directly on your device. Instant Location Change: Move to any location worldwide with just one click.

Move to any location worldwide with just one click. Single-Spot Movement: Easily navigate and control your character with precision.

Easily navigate and control your character with precision. Multi-Spot Movement: Create custom routes by selecting multiple locations for seamless movement.

Create custom routes by selecting multiple locations for seamless movement. Joystick Control: Simulate realistic movement using the joystick feature to avoid detection.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iAnyGo Android App is excellent for easily spoofing the location on iOS and Android devices. This GPS spoofing and joystick app lets you play Pokemon GO anywhere without getting flagged by the game. Faking your GPS location is simple and only takes a few minutes; there are no jailbreaks or roots, and catching rare Pokemon is easy. That’s why the iAnyGo GPS spoofer is recommended for getting ahead in Pokémon GO.

FAQs

How to Fix Pokemon GO Failed to Detect Location 11/12 Without Soft Ban?

iAnyGo has long overcome the problem of error 11/12 and is unable to modify the location, but occasionally there are problems with the connection due to network problems. You can solve it like this:

iAnyGo Android App updated to the latest version If you are using Android Game Mode, please restart your phone and try again. If you are using iOS Bluetooth Mode, you can play genuine LBS games on your iOS device without any risk of being banned.

Using IOS Bluetooth mode, the location of the IOS device cannot be modified after the Bluetooth connection is successful

You are using iOS Bluetooth Mode and cannot modify the location after successfully connecting the Bluetooth of iOS and Android devices. In this case, please disconnect the Bluetooth connection, wait ten seconds, and try again.