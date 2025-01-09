Exabeam Appoints Craig Patterson as Global Channel Chief

Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader that delivers AI-driven security operations, today announced the appointment of Craig Patterson as Global Channel Chief. Patterson will lead efforts to drive innovation and collaboration within the channel ecosystem, enhance go-to-market strategies, and expand the company’s footprint through strategic partnerships across North America, Europe, LATAM, iMETA, and APAC regions. Patterson’s deep channel expertise will help Exabeam further strengthen its position as the world’s leading and largest independent security analytics and security information and event management (SIEM) vendor.

“Craig’s proven ability to scale global partner programs make him the ideal leader to drive our global channel strategy as we aim to capitalize on our momentum post-merger,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam. “His strategic approach to channel development, coupled with his cybersecurity experience, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our partner ecosystem and deliver industry-leading security analytics solutions through our channel-first strategy.”

Patterson brings over 20 years of channel leadership expertise to Exabeam, with a proven track record in scaling global channel programs and driving revenue growth through strategic partnerships. He is an accomplished channel leader whose contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the CRN Channel Chief Award (2022-2024), the 2023 Channel Influencer of the Year award, and the 2022 Channel Futures Circle of Excellence award. Prior to Exabeam, Patterson held leadership roles at Aryaka Networks and Lumen Technologies, where he led billion-dollar revenue strategies and scaled programs across global markets.

Patterson’s appointment reinforces the company’s dedication to advancing its market-leading security analytics and SIEM solutions through strong channel partnerships. “Joining Exabeam represents an incredible opportunity to shape the future of cybersecurity through channel excellence,” said Patterson. “I look forward to working with our global partners to deliver innovative security solutions that help organizations better detect and respond to threats, reduce risk, and streamline security operations.”

//Staff writer