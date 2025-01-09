Ethereum Price Prediction: How High Can ETFs Pump ETH as JetBolt Conquers New Frontiers

Ethereum (ETH) ETFs experienced a robust influx on January 6th, raking in $128.7 million in net inflows.

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) led the shake-up with $124.1 million, boosting Ethereum’s total assets to $4.11 billion. Fidelity’s Ethereum Fund (FETH) also contributed with $4.6 million. Since their launch in mid-2024, Ethereum ETFs have amassed an astounding $2.8 billion in net inflows.

Meanwhile, a new player is stirring up excitement and becoming a hot topic around crypto corners: JetBolt (JBOLT). With a presale shooting up past 250 million tokens sold, JetBolt’s momentum is catching attention.

The burning question now is: how high can ETFs pump Ethereum? Let’s dive into Ethereum’s growth opportunities alongside JetBolt’s daring move to conquer new frontiers.

Ethereum: Could ETFs pump ETH to further highs?

Ethereum’s price peaked at $3,684.96 on January 6th and climbed further to $3,714.58 on January 7th. However, the coin underwent a price correction the following day, with a drop that almost caused ETH’s market cap to decline below $400 billion. As of writing, ETH is changing hands at $3,339.29.

DeFi protocol Derive’s head of research, Dr. Sean Dawson, made a wild bullish prediction that Ethereum could potentially surge to $12,000 by the end of 2025—a 257% growth from its current price—possibly fueled by Donald Trump’s crypto-friendly presidency and a key network upgrade. Dawson is referring to the Pectra upgrade scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2025, which aims to enhance the network’s efficiency and scalability.

Dawson emphasized that for Ethereum to thrive, ETH must achieve “broader adoption” through the integration of real-world assets (RWAs), attract more significant inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and expand its utility in emerging sectors like DePIN and AI agents.

However, Dawson cautioned that, on a bearish note, Ethereum’s price could fall below $2,000 if the spot Ether ETF fails to attract institutional interest, potentially losing ground to a successful Solana ETF.

JetBolt: Conquering new frontiers with advanced technology

Amid the buzz surrounding Ethereum ETFs, the dauntless newcomer JetBolt (JBOLT) grabs the attention of the crypto community with its spiking presale, soaring past 250 million tokens sold since its launch. Cutting-edge technologies and powerhouse Web3 utilities continue to flame the fires of JetBolt’s presale.

Among JetBolt’s amazing features is the trailblazing zero-gas technology, built on the sophisticated Skale network. This breakthrough feature removes the high gas fees that often deter blockchain users and developers. Everyday users can enjoy making zero-gas blockchain transactions while developers can potentially pursue more innovation across dApps, SocialFi, and Web3.

As a next-gen innovation, JetBolt offers an AI-driven insights tool that brings blockchain news updates and provides fresh crypto contents categorized based on market sentiments. JetBolt also comes with a self-custodial, user-friendly Web3 wallet integrated with the advanced WebAuthN protocol and a face recognition feature.

On top of having a fully functional ecosystem from day one, there are attractive presale perks that early buyers can lunge for, including daily token price increases, batch token discounts, and Alpha Box bundles, which provide up to 25% extra tokens for bulk purchases.

As JetBolt showcases its amazing tech-powered characteristics and practical use cases to the crypto world, the young token’s presale continues to expand, enabling this disruptive altcoin to stand out in the competitive crypto space.

Wrapping-Up: How High Can ETFs Pump ETH as JetBolt Conquers New Frontiers?

The recent surge in Ethereum’s (ETH) ETFs has ignited speculations about their potential to propel ETH to uncharted highs. The intriguing question of how high ETFs can pump ETH’s price will likely be answered in due time. At this juncture, Ethereum’s upward trajectory lies with the ETF challenge, the Pectra upgrade launch, overcoming key resistance levels, and expanding its utility.

Meanwhile, JetBolt’s groundbreaking technologies and Web3 utilities continue to power its exciting presale journey. Armed with innovative features and practical blockchain solutions, JetBolt is gearing up to reach higher grounds and conquer new frontiers in 2025.

