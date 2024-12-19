Why Consider Tech Sales as a Career in South Africa?

With revenue in the South African IT services market projected to top $6 billion by the end of the year, there are significant career opportunities in the technology sector. This is especially the case in sales.

Job growth, employers looking to differentiate themselves with competitive rewards, and the chance to be part of the country’s digital revolution mean the demand for tech sales professionals is skyrocketing.

Just consider sales engineers as one example. Globally, employment for these professionals is expected to grow 6% annually through 2028. These individuals are crucial in matching the availability of advanced technologies to the unique needs of businesses across industry sectors.

“Sales professionals in tech do more than close deals. They enable businesses to thrive in a competitive digital landscape. From our perspective, DSG is committed to equipping our sales teams with the skills, tools, and opportunities they need to succeed. We want to create an enabling environment for our sales forces where they are continually upskilled to unlock the potential of new technologies and enable South African companies to become even more digitally driven,” says Shantal Naidoo, Group HR at DSG.

Even though a career in tech sales can provide uncapped income incentives, especially when it comes to earnings on client renewals for products and other solutions, these professionals also have the potential to significantly impact the development of the country.

For instance, by understanding business challenges and offering tech-driven solutions that address those needs, sales professionals can drive change in businesses and communities. As part of this, DSG is looking at more creative ways of strengthening its tech sales force through a focus on employee wellness, flexible work arrangements, and a culture of recognition—all designed to contribute to a healthy work-life balance.

DSG contributes to South Africa’s digital transformation efforts by making advanced technology more accessible and equipping businesses with the tools to navigate the complexities of the digital age. Rooted in a skills-based approach, DSG prioritises practical expertise over traditional academic pathways, creating opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive.

“We understand that success in tech is not determined by degrees but by the ability to learn and adapt,” says Yaron Assabi, Founder and CEO of DSG. “At DSG, we foster this entrepreneurial thinking through continuous training and development opportunities, ensuring our teams are equipped to grow their careers and succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

With the rapid expansion of the digital economy, a career in tech sales offers compelling opportunities. The sector is ideal for individuals who are passionate about technology and innovation, eager to develop their professional sskills,and driven to achieve and surpass goals.

By embracing diverse talents and promoting skills-based growth, DSG creates an inclusive environment where individuals from varied backgrounds can thrive in tech sales and digital transformation roles. Our emphasis on actionable skills ensures our teams remain agile and prepared to address the challenges of a fast-paced digital world.