Ericsson-AXIAN Partnership to Advance Youth Digital Skills

AXIAN Telecom and Ericsson have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to investigate collaborative potential for digital upskilling youth in the African nations where both businesses operate.

This collaboration makes use of the Ericsson Educate program, which is a component of the company’s Connect to Learn campaign. Together, the businesses seek to make high-quality educational materials accessible while cultivating the digital skills that the workforce of the future will need in the twenty-first century. This partnership intends to further improve digital inclusion through education, since Ericsson’s Connect to Learn program has already reached over 485,000 students in 43 countries.

The Ericsson Educate platform provides students with diverse learning opportunities in 5G, AI, ML, IoT, automation, cloud computing, and telecommunications. Completing these courses equips students with essential skills for the digital economy and earns digital credential badges.

With an emphasis on giving young adults the necessary skills, AXIAN Telecom’s dedication to digital youth empowerment will be crucial to this collaboration. AXIAN Telecom will prioritize training university students throughout Africa as part of this, complementing Ericsson Educate’s programs and bolstering its current programs at African universities.

Majda Lahlou Kassi, Vice President and Head of Ericsson West Africa & Morocco, says: “We are proud to partner with AXIAN Telecom on this significant initiative. Education is the cornerstone of progress, and by empowering students with essential digital skills, we are not only unlocking their individual potential but also contributing to Africa’s long-term socioeconomic development. Ericsson Educate will play a pivotal role in shaping the workforce of tomorrow, fostering a culture of innovation, and ensuring no one is left behind in the digital transformation.”

AXIAN Telecom and Ericsson will work with regional partners in each of the countries where this cooperation is implemented to create customized plans that are suited to the needs of young people in that market. This strategy helps promote long-term success in digital education by guaranteeing the project’s longevity and local relevance.

This collaboration follows its growing partnership to advance social impact. The partnership builds on previous successes, including the successful Connect to Learn collaboration with AXIAN Telecom’s subsidiary Yas Sénégal, launched earlier this year with the Senegal Ministry of National Education. This program created a digital educational ecosystem in five public elementary schools, paving the way for further initiatives like this MoU.

Hassan Jaber, CEO of AXIAN Telecom, says, “Our partnership with Ericsson marks a transformative step in fostering digital education across Africa. By combining AXIAN Telecom’s deep understanding of the needs and dynamics of local communities with Ericsson’s educational platforms, we are equipping students with tools to navigate and lead in the digital age. Together, we are empowering a generation of innovators who will drive Africa’s progress.

This exciting collaboration aligns with the recent launch of our unified brand for our mobile businesses—Yas—a brand designed to resonate with youth and embody a positive, optimistic affirmation of saying YES to every opportunity. Yas marks a significant milestone for the AXIAN Telecom Group, showcasing our achievements across Africa to date while underscoring our strategic vision for sustainable growth.”

This MoU aligns with both companies’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and highlights their commitment to advancing education and digital inclusion in Africa.