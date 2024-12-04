Tech Giants Unveil Innovative Solution to Shape the Future of Connectivity

In response to the growing demand for customizable and cheap connectivity, Cisco and NTT DATA have collaborated to enhance wireless connectivity for global enterprises and provide a single solution backed by both companies’ excellent support services.

Landlines have long been the principal means of connecting business spaces. But now that eSIM has hit the market, it is time to think more broadly and provide secure network connectivity wherever it is required.

“With NTT DATA, we strongly believe we can enable a faster, simpler, and more convenient way for enterprises to securely connect their organizations through an enhanced setup and provisioning process,” said Masum Mir, SVP/GM, Cisco Provider Mobility. “This collaboration is a game-changer for the enterprise market as it delivers a variety of valuable use cases, such as on-demand SD-WAN, fast scaling for 5G carriers, and edge computing for IoT applications.”

This expanded partnership advances their vision of delivering exceptional, secure, and innovative digital services to meet the growing demand for flexible connectivity by leveraging Cisco’s eSIM technology, which was originally embedded in Cisco infrastructure solutions.

The eSIM will connect to NTT DATA’s Transatel network, allowing customers to activate, provision, and configure Cisco solutions ‘out of the box’ for a streamlined provisioning and setup process to launch secure mobile branches anywhere, on-demand, and with ongoing enhanced network device management.

With eSIM technology at its core, organizations can simply grow and manage their network requirements, ensuring that their networks are always connected and optimized for maximum performance.

“There are multiple use cases across industries such as retail, manufacturing, hospitality, financial services, and others where there is a real need to stand up secure mobile branch services at short notice,” said Andrew Brown, Practice Lead IoT Research, Omdia. “The need to lower setup and installation costs as well as provide vital services, such as backup, in a managed and secure end-to-end fashion, is pivotal to customers. This integration between Cisco and NTT DATA will simplify and streamline the process of getting customers up and running at scale and will provide an excellent complement to fixed-line offerings.”

The collaboration enables enterprises to remotely manage and monitor Cisco infrastructure, connecting to NTT DATA’s Transatel network across 180 countries, offering simple and flexible pricing plans, and aiming to transform the digital experience for mobile workforces worldwide.

“Together with Cisco, NTT DATA is setting a new standard for enterprise connectivity and customer experiences,” said Shahid Ahmed, Group Executive Vice President of Edge Services at NTT DATA. “This partnership will deliver the future of connectivity today, allowing businesses to focus on their digital transformation journeys without worrying about the complexities of network management.”

“Today’s mobile and distributed enterprises face increasing pressure to simplify operations while accessing real-time, high-quality data for faster, more informed decision-making. Seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity solutions are now essential for unlocking innovation and growth in a connected world,” said Alejandro Cadenas, Associate Vice President at IDC and mobility, 5G, and IoT lead in Europe. “These advancements reflect a broader shift toward democratizing access to advanced connectivity solutions, ensuring organizations of all sizes can capitalize on emerging opportunities with agility and confidence.”