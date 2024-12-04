EDGE and CourseBook Welcomes New CEO

Laura Wier has been named CEO Designate of EDGE and CourseBook™, beginning December 1, 2024.

EDGE specializes in the design, development, and delivery of constructively aligned educational content. With CourseBook™, they have established themselves as academic experts, providing innovative learning solutions that benefit both students and educators.

Wier will work closely with current CEO Dr. Andrew Hibling for the next 6 months, focusing on business systems, CourseBook™ engineering, and improving efficiency through innovation and AI. Hibling will serve as executive chairman, responsible for the company’s long-term goals and investor relations.

She was previously the Automation Solutions Head at the software development company DVT, where she was in charge of driving business transformation by leading the automation solutions team and overseeing the implementation of automation strategies. She has substantial experience with digital strategy and transformation, business analysis and process reengineering, project and program management, and enterprise architecture.

‘Laura’s appointment is part of a strategic shift to leverage her extensive technology background to amplify the impact of CourseBook™ on a global scale,’ reveals Hibling. ‘As we look to scale EDGE and CourseBook™, Laura’s appointment signals an exciting next step in our journey to bring CourseBook™ to the world. I am confident that her leadership, experience, fresh perspective, and enthusiasm for our mission will provide the structure and focus required to scale while preserving our entrepreneurial edtech culture.’

Expressing her enthusiasm for joining the company at a critical time, she stated that her passion for education stems from the idea that life journeys are learning journeys. She believes that being part of an organization that revolutionizes digital learning materials allows her to live her passion on a daily basis.

She adds that she is looking forward to building on the strong legacy that EDGE and CourseBook have already established and crafting solutions that drive meaningful impact both in South Africa and beyond.