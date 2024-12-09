Schneider Electric Partners with ImeXolutions on Industrial Solutions

Schneider Electric, global leader in energy management and automation, has announced a strategic partnership with ImeXolutions, a leading company in electrical and solar power implementation to launch the Altivar Process Modular drives, intelligent low voltage process drives designed for rapid cabinet integration into industrial settings from 110 kW to 2600 kW, emphasizing enhanced digitization and operational efficiency.

The Altivar Process Modular drives are compact, ready to build high power drives solutions, ideal for demanding industrial applications. Designed to withstand the challenges of harsh industrial environments, this new range of intelligent industrial drive systems addresses several customer challenges, including system connectivity and real time data management, space constraints and the need to extend equipment life cycles.

The launch event, which brought together leading players in the manufacturing space was inaugurated by the former Kenya Association of Manufacturers Chairman, Rajan Shah. “As an Association keen on promoting the ‘Buy Kenya, Build Kenya’, the advantages this solution brings to the market cannot be understated. From fast turnaround time, to making the invisible visible.” He further added that “Technology today is moving at a very fast pace and every day, we encourage industries to use technology to keep producing and innovating to better products and solution. This is the only way Kenya will have industries of the future.”

Speaking at the launch event, Schneider Electric Country President, Ifeanyi Odoh lauded the launch and noted that “This new class of intelligent, easy-to-use drive systems provides superior service capabilities. By partnering with ImeXolutions, Schneider Electric continues to accelerate its growth in the East African market, leveraging ImeXolutions’ agility and expertise in electrical infrastructure to swiftly and efficiently assemble solutions that reduce lead times for industries that cannot afford any downtime.”

The embedded Internet of Things (IoT) technology in the Altivar™ Process Drive Systems offers significant advantages by enabling automation, real-time data management, and connectivity for improved process performance, energy efficiency, and asset management. This technology ensures that industries can maintain continuous operations with minimal disruptions.

“We are excited to be launching the Altivar Process Modular Drives with Schneider Electric” said Shinu Vattahara, Managing Director at ImeXolutions. “This collaboration allows us to expand our product offerings and provide our customers with more advanced and reliable solutions. By leveraging our local capabilities alongside Schneider Electric’s cutting-edge technology, we are positioned to deliver digitized solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency. Our focus on digitization enables us to meet the evolving needs of our customers, providing them with innovative systems that are crucial for success in today’s fast-paced industrial environment.”

This collaboration marks a significant step toward Schneider Electric’s continued commitment to bringing international technology and expertise closer to its customers in East Africa.

//Staff writer