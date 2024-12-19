Proudly South African Partners with Digital Retail Africa 2025 to Boost Buy Local Mandate

Proudly South African, the country’s national buy local campaign, is proud to announce its partnership with Digital Retail Africa 2025, taking place on the 30th of January 2025 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). This partnership underscores Proudly South African’s commitment to driving local procurement and stimulating job creation through its mandate to promote South African products and services.

Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer of Proudly South African, will deliver a keynote address titled “Re-imagining Retail: Leveraging Digital Innovation to Drive Economic Growth through Localisation”. The presentation will highlight how digital transformation in the retail sector can be harnessed to boost local manufacturing, encourage businesses to prioritise South African-made goods, and drive sustainable economic growth.

The partnership comes at a critical time as the retail industry undergoes rapid transformation driven by global e-commerce giants, changing consumer habits, and the increasing importance of customer experience. Digital Retail Africa 2025 provides a premier platform to address these challenges, bringing together retail and technology leaders to explore cutting-edge innovations and future-proof strategies that ensure businesses remain competitive.

Supporting Local to Boost Economic Growth

Proudly South African plays a vital role in promoting local procurement across both public and private sectors. By encouraging businesses and consumers to buy locally produced goods, the organisation aims to stimulate local production, boost the manufacturing sector, and contribute to much-needed job creation. This mission aligns closely with South Africa’s National Development Plan and the Local Procurement Accord, signed in October 2011, which seek to revive the economy and reduce unemployment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Proudly South African for Digital Retail Africa 2025,” says Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, the organisers of Digital Retail Africa. “This collaboration highlights the important role digital innovation plays in driving local procurement and supporting economic growth. By bringing together retail leaders and showcasing new technologies, we aim to equip businesses with the tools to embrace localisation and navigate the evolving retail landscape successfully.”

Why Digital Retail Africa 2025?

Digital Retail Africa 2025 focuses on Innovation, Engagement, and Experience – three pillars driving the future of retail. From leveraging AI and big data to creating seamless customer journeys, the event will deliver insights to help retail professionals thrive in an increasingly tech-driven, customer-centric environment.

Attendees can look forward to over 20 expert-led presentations, including insights on navigating disruptions caused by global players like Amazon, Temu, and Shein. Proudly South African’s presence at the event will reinforce the importance of prioritising local procurement as a cornerstone for long-term success in this evolving landscape.

Who Should Attend?

Digital Retail Africa 2025 attracts a diverse audience of retail executives, technology leaders, and decision-makers, including independent retailers and large retail groups. Delegates will explore tools and strategies to:

Increase productivity and reduce operational costs

Enhance customer experience and drive loyalty

Improve security and leverage digital solutions to boost sales

Registration Information:

Retail professionals can secure their spot at Digital Retail Africa 2025 and enjoy a 50% discount on registration fees by using the coupon code DRA@50LESS. This special offer is valid until 31 December 2024. To register, visit the official Digital Retail Africa website.

About Proudly South African

Proudly South African is the country’s official buy local campaign, formed through NEDLAC and aligned with the broader national developmental agenda. By promoting localisation, the organisation encourages businesses, government entities, and consumers to prioritise South African-made goods and services, driving economic growth and job creation.

For more information on Proudly South African’s initiatives, visit www.proudlysa.co.za .

About Digital Retail Africa 2025

Digital Retail Africa is Africa’s premier retail and technology conference, providing a platform to explore innovations and strategies shaping the future of retail. Held annually, the event attracts top retail executives, tech leaders, and service providers from across the continent.

//Staff writer