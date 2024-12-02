[Error 12 Fixed] How to Move in Pokemon GO without Walking

Pokemon GO has revolutionized how people engage with augmented reality games, seamlessly merging physical movement with a captivating gaming experience. Not everyone, though, wants or can walk extensively during gameplay. Therefore, this article offers tips, tools, and strategies on how to move in Pokemon GO without walking extensively – providing maximum fun without losing its thrill!

Let’s dive into the secrets behind how to walk in Pokemon GO without walking while staying safe and effective.

Can You Move in Pokemon GO without Walking?

The short answer is yes! Thanks to modern tools and tricks, you can absolutely move in Pokemon GO without walking. Players often look for such solutions due to mobility restrictions, time constraints, or simply wanting to explore the game at a different pace. Players can manipulate their in-game movement without physically moving by using location spoofing apps like the iAnyGo iOS App.

How to Move in Pokemon GO without Walking?

One of the most effective tools to achieve this is iAnyGo, a versatile application designed for effortlessly changing your GPS location without jailbreak/root . With iAnyGo, you can simulate movement, explore various spots, and even participate in exclusive raids without stepping out of your home. iAnyGo is available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. We mainly discuss iAnyGo iOS App in this article.

Features of iAnyGo iOS App:

Simulate Movement: Create custom walking routes by simulating speed and stops. Explore Rare Pokémon: Locate Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon effortlessly. Access Raids and PokéStops: No physical travel is needed for PokéStops or raids. User-Friendly Interface: Simple, easy-to-use features for beginners and pros alike.

Steps to Install iAnyGo iOS App and PoGo Wizard

To start exploring Pokémon GO without walking, follow these steps to set up iAnyGo app and PoGo Wizard. These tools allow you to spoof your location seamlessly and avoid Error 12. Paid iAnyGo users get free access to PoGo Wizard, just contact Tenorshare customer service to obtain the PoGo Wizard registration code.

Step 1: Install PoGo Wizard on Your iPhone

Download and install the PoGo Wizard on your computer. Log in to PoGo Wizard using your Apple ID. Note: This does not need to be your primary Apple ID; an alternate one will work. Click “Install PoGo” to set up the Pokémon GO version on your device. Wait for the installation process to complete.

Step 2: Install iAnyGo iOS App on Your iPhone

Install iAnyGo iOS assistant on your computer and install iAnyGo iOS App by following the on-screen instructions.

For the initial installation of the iAnyGo iOS App, a computer is required. After installation, users can conveniently renew its validity every seven days directly within the app, with no computer needed. Click here to enjoy 20% off on the iAnyGo iOS App!

Steps to Walk in Pokemon Go without Walking (iOS) Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to walk in Pokemon GO without moving using iAnyGo for iOS: Step 1: Change Location Open iAnyGo App and select “Change Location.” Use the map interface to choose the location you want to simulate. This trick is perfect if you’re wondering how to play Pokemon GO without moving. Step 2: Enable D-Max Pokémon Mode Activate the feature that helps you locate Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon quickly. This is a game-changer for Pokémon collectors.

Step 3: Utilize PokéStop Movement

Set your virtual avatar to roam near PokéStops. This feature ensures you don’t miss out on crucial items while learning how to walk on Pokemon GO without walking.

Step 4: Single-Spot Movement

Use the single-spot movement mode to simulate round trips or loop movements for in-game tasks. This keeps your gameplay realistic and reduces the chances of getting flagged.

Some Exclusive Features for Gamers

Using iAnyGo iOS App unlocks unique features that make Pokémon GO more exciting and efficient for players. Two standout features include:

Official Task Routes : Predefined routes let you complete in-game tasks, hatch eggs, and farm PokéStops automatically. This saves time and effort while ensuring continuous progress.

: Predefined routes let you complete in-game tasks, hatch eggs, and farm PokéStops automatically. This saves time and effort while ensuring continuous progress. Search for Pokémon, Raids, and PokéStops: Quickly locate rare Pokémon, nearby raids, and essential PokéStops without wandering. This feature keeps you ahead in the game with minimal effort.

These features ensure a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience, perfect for players who want to achieve more while staying in one place.

How to Move in Pokemon GO without Walking (Android)?

Android users can also explore the world of Pokemon GO tips and tricks 2024 using the iAnyGo Android app. The steps are straightforward:

Download the Android app from the Google Play store.

Choose your desired location from the map and save it as your default GPS location.

Activate movement simulation to make Pokémon Go think you’re walking while stationary. If you’ve ever wondered how to walk without walking in Pokemon GO, this is the answer.

Tips for Moving in Pokemon GO without Walking

While tools like iAnyGo App and PoGo Wizard make it easy to explore Pokémon GO without walking, using them carelessly can lead to issues like bans or glitches. To make the most of these tools while keeping your account safe, follow these essential tips.

Be Careful of the Soft Ban

Soft bans occur when the game detects unusual behavior, such as teleporting to faraway locations quickly. To avoid this:

Stick to realistic movement patterns to avoid suspicion.

Keep location changes within reasonable distances.

Always respect cooldown periods between teleports.

This precaution ensures smooth gameplay and protects your account from penalties.

Walking Speed Limit You Should Know

Maintaining a realistic walking speed is crucial when simulating movement in Pokémon GO. Here’s why:

Speeds between 3 to 6 km/h mimic natural walking and are less likely to trigger detection.

Moving too fast may raise red flags or cause certain game features, like egg hatching, to stop working.

Stick to this speed range for safe and effective gameplay while enjoying how to play Pokémon GO without walking.

Final Words

No matter your level, being able to play Pokemon GO without walking can open up endless opportunities for casual or serious gamers alike. Tools such as iAnyGo App make it simple for casual players and experienced enthusiasts alike to experience all its excitement without physically moving their bodies. Following the steps and tips outlined above, you can explore the Pokémon universe effortlessly and stay ahead in 2024.

So, download the iAnyGo app today and unlock the full potential of how to make Pokemon Go think you are walking. Happy gaming!

//Staff writer