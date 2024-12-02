Cloud best practices for 2025

The global cloud computing market is projected to reach the $864 billion mark by next year and continue growing at 12.8% annually. This reflects how important the cloud has become to any organisation’s strategy. To stay competitive and make the most from their cloud investment, there are several best practices to adopt that support both operational resilience and cost-effectiveness.

One of the primary drivers behind cloud adoption is security. As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, organisations are increasingly prioritising environments that can provide more comprehensive security alongside the high availability of systems and data. This focus has brought major cloud providers and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) into the conversation, as businesses seek ways to modernise their infrastructure and ensure resilient security and uptime.

Another significant driver is the shift towards hybrid or private cloud environments, where businesses can control their data within secure boundaries while still benefiting from scalable cloud resources. For organisations with legacy infrastructure, this hybrid approach can be especially beneficial by enabling them to bridge the gap between traditional on-premises systems and modern cloud solutions. This evolution toward hybrid models empowers businesses to manage data effectively across environments while ensuring compliance and data sovereignty.

Navigating the challenges of cloud migration

Despite the benefits, migrating to the cloud can be a considerable undertaking. One of the obstacles is to effectively balance the transition from legacy systems with the need for a cost-effective, efficient migration. Moving from on-premises infrastructure to cloud-based systems can be costly and complex, and without careful planning, organisations risk overextending their budgets.

When approaching cloud adoption, the risk-versus-reward analysis is critical. Organisations need to understand what they are gaining from cloud technologies and whether the expected rewards justify the investment. This requires a comprehensive gap analysis to evaluate the current infrastructure, pinpoint areas for improvement, and assess which cloud model aligns best with the organisation’s goals.

Consultation plays a crucial role here. Having the right partners who understand the nuances of cloud migration can make the difference between a smooth transition and a costly disruption. At inq., we have seen how starting from a well-defined baseline can better define the most effective cloud migration journey. Organisations must take stock of their existing assets, identify gaps, and set clear goals for what they aim to achieve in the cloud. This ‘start where you are’ approach helps teams map a practical route to cloud integration that avoids unnecessary detours and expenditures.

Modernising infrastructure

Modernisation is not just about migrating data. Companies also need to build flexible infrastructure that can adapt to future changes. With 2025 around the corner, businesses are looking for cloud solutions that support scalability and interoperability across multiple environments. This means more organisations are embracing microservices and containerisation, enabling them to manage applications independently and deploy updates without system-wide disruptions.

The cloud ecosystem offers a variety of tools that empower businesses to innovate quickly. Tools like Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and automation software are essential for keeping configurations consistent and minimising human error. These resources enable businesses to manage cloud environments with precision and respond to changing demands with agility. By leveraging these technologies, businesses can focus on growth and innovation rather than the complexities of infrastructure management.

Security and compliance

One of the biggest shifts in cloud best practices is the emphasis on security and compliance within hybrid environments. As organisations balance on-premises systems with cloud deployments, protecting data at every stage of its journey becomes vital. This often requires multi-layered security strategies, including encryption, continuous monitoring, and real-time threat detection powered by AI and machine learning.

For example, zero-trust models are increasingly popular in cloud environments, requiring users to continually verify their identities when accessing different parts of the network. This approach minimises the risk of unauthorised access and keeps sensitive information secure. In industries like finance and healthcare, where data protection is paramount, these strategies are essential for safeguarding information while maintaining compliance with evolving regulations.

Building a future-ready cloud strategy

A successful cloud strategy is one that evolves with the business. By 2025, cloud best practices will increasingly focus on adaptability, cost-efficiency, and strategic partnerships. Companies that embrace the cloud as a dynamic, scalable resource will be better equipped to innovate, reduce costs, and maintain a competitive edge. With the right approach to cloud migration, organisations can unlock significant value—moving beyond basic storage solutions to build secure, agile infrastructures designed for the future.

Ralph Berndt, Sales and Marketing Director at inq. SA