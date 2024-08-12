AXIAN TELECOM ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO)

AXIAN Telecom, a major pan-African telecommunications firm, proudly appoints Hassan Jaber as NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO), starting August 19, 2024.

Hassan will follow Stéphane Oudin, who will take up the role of Advisor to the Chairman and Board Member of AXIAN Telecom’s Operating Companies. Stéphane will continue to help AXIAN achieve amazing development and improve the governance of both the group and its operating units.

Stéphane Oudin, CEO of AXIAN Telecom, commented: “With a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering growth, and achieving operational excellence, I am fully confident that Hassan is exceptionally equipped to lead AXIAN Telecom into its next transformative phase. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the AXIAN Telecom teams for an incredible 7 years and for unwaveringly supporting my vision for the business. Our successes were only possible with your dedication and support. I eagerly look forward to continuing to support the growth of AXIAN Telecom in my new role.”

Before joining AXIAN Telecom, Hassan held many executive leadership positions across the MTN Group’s regional footprint, with an emphasis on Africa and the Middle East. He formerly worked as CEO of Guinea, Sudan, and Afghanistan, and most recently as COO of MTN Nigeria.

With 29 years of experience in the telecom and digital sectors, I will lead the telecom operations group of companies, steering strategic direction, cultivating an exceptional culture, and creating value for customers and stakeholders.

He will collaborate closely with AXIAN Telecom’s talented teams in various markets to ensure they continue to deliver strong performance and meet the group’s objectives.

Commenting on his new role as CEO of AXIAN Telecom, Hassan Jaber said: “I am excited for this new chapter and eager to leverage my extensive knowledge and experience to elevate AXIAN Telecom to new heights. I commend Stéphane for his exceptional work in building a successful business over the years. I look forward to furthering this trajectory and forging a strong working relationship with the entire AXIAN Telecom team.”

Hassan graduated from Saint Joseph University in Beirut with a bachelor’s degree in business computer science and an executive master’s degree in business administration (EMBA) from HEC Business School in Paris. He also completed the International Executive Program at INSEAD in Paris.

Hassanein Hiridjee, Chairman of the AXIAN Telecom Board, commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Hassan to AXIAN Telecom. I am confident that under his leadership, the AXIAN Telecom Group will achieve new milestones, continue to spearhead digital and financial inclusion in Africa, and adeptly navigate evolving market demands and technological advancements.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my profound gratitude to Stéphane Oudin, whose tenure as CEO was instrumental to the transformation, digitalization, and growth of AXIAN Telecom. His leadership inspired trust and credibility among external stakeholders. He built a skilled team that achieved exceptional results and laid the groundwork for our 2025 vision, making significant contributions throughout the journey. A big thank you to Stéphane and a warm welcome to Hassan.”