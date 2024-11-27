Mastercard Academy Launches Free Online Financial Literacy Course

Mastercard Academy, a renowned provider of world-class payments training solutions, has launched a free online financial literacy course called ‘Master Your Card: Finance Demystified.’

The course, developed in collaboration with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, seeks to provide consumers with the financial knowledge necessary to manage sophisticated personal finance tools and improve their overall financial well-being.

According to the latest S&P Global FinLit Survey, around 3.5 billion adults, primarily in developing economies, lack basic financial concepts, with only 33% of adults globally being financially literate.

A report published in The World Bank Economic Review shows that individuals who participate in financial education programs are likely to significantly improve their financial knowledge and adopt more positive financial behaviors.

Mastercard’s financial literacy program eliminates geographical barriers to financial education and promotes greater access to financial services, in keeping with the company’s goal of connecting one billion people worldwide to the digital economy by 2025.

The entertaining course includes interactive lessons, quizzes, and real-world examples in four major areas: electronic payments, budgeting, credit scores, and financial security. The new proposal emphasizes the importance of education in promoting Mastercard’s purpose of powering economies and empowering people worldwide.

“As Mastercard, we are dedicated to democratizing financial literacy and ensuring that everyone has access to the tools they need to achieve their financial goals. Our new free online course removes the confusing jargon and cracks the code on everyday finances. This way, it equips individuals, particularly those in underserved communities and young adults, with the knowledge and tools needed to manage their personal finances with confidence, achieve their financial goals, and avoid common financial pitfalls,” said Driss Belemlih, Executive Vice President of Customer Delivery, EEMEA at Mastercard.

Mastercard Academy provides on-demand and instructor-led training from over 200 professionals throughout Mastercard’s global network. Their extensive online learning platform provides the company’s customers and partners—and now the general public—with the professional insights, skills, and information required to succeed in the world of payments.