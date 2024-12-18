Cisco Introduces Intelligent Wi-Fi 7 for Workplaces

The world has changed as a result of wireless technologies, including where and how people work, shop, and learn. The distinction between digital and physical places is still being blurred by wireless advances today, allowing businesses to revamp their offices and develop fresh digital experiences for an AI-driven future.

A retailer rethinking the shopping experience, a manufacturer optimizing operations with precise asset tracking, or a hospital improving patient care all require more than just connectivity, even while Wi-Fi 7 enables crucial performance gains. They require a platform that is smart, safe, and reliable.

Cisco unveils new intelligent, secure, and guaranteed wireless advancements, including smart Wi-Fi 7 access points and unified subscription licensing, enabling smart spaces out of the box. These technologies enable clients to address their connection, security, and assurance concerns while also providing a flexible basis for future-proofing their workplaces.

“Just about everything we do blends human behavior with sensors, cameras, or screens—physical experiences in an increasingly digital world. And Wi-Fi is at the center of it all,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco Chief Product Officer. “With Cisco Wi-Fi 7 access points and Cisco Spaces, we are delivering the connectivity, assurance, and data that IT, real estate, and facilities teams need to reimagine employee and customer experiences everywhere.”

With the new Cisco Wireless Wi-Fi 7 access points, users worldwide may now enjoy the newest wireless standard. Cisco’s new smart access points can be easily switched between on-premises and cloud management arrangements. Cisco’s unified networking subscription—a single license that covers Cisco’s whole Wi-Fi 7 solution—allows for this flexibility. The subscription makes it easier for clients to collaborate with Cisco and gives them the confidence to invest in wireless networks that can expand and change as their company does.

“Cisco’s new global use of Wi-Fi 7 APs and unified licensing approach are an exciting and welcome change that simplifies their solution and makes it easier for clients to consume,” said Christine Fierro, Sr. Director, Edge & Core Solutions, World Wide Technology. “We are excited to aid our clients in better understanding these new offerings and how they can streamline operations and drive efficiency within their network.”

“Wi-Fi is a ubiquitous technology that is a critical enabler of everyday and mission-critical communications for organizations across the world. In recent years, the industry has seen increased adoption of networking platforms to take advantage of simplified operations, powered by AI,” said Brandon Butler, IDC Senior Research Manager covering Enterprise Networks. “Cisco’s wireless offering and unified licensing approach demonstrate the value of a platform approach for customers, granting them access to more flexibility, continued optimization, and innovation.”