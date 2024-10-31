NEC Corporation, a pioneer in the integration of IT and network technologies, is collaborating with Cisco to offer a new private 5G network solution.

The design incorporates the Cisco 5G SA Core and a Cloud Control Center, as well as NEC XON’s proven radio network and systems integration services in South Africa.

Private 5G networks entail the development of 5G infrastructure (antennas, base stations, etc.) that is specialized to meet the connectivity demands of a specific firm or organization. This technology enables enterprises to tailor their network to their individual needs, improving performance and security.

“The solution is ready for market,” says Brian Tarr, NEC XON Cisco Business Unit Executive. “Cisco expertise in core networks and NEC XON experience and knowledge in wireless networks will be the key not only to implementing but to maintaining and supporting private 5G networks for enterprise customers directly or by collaborating with service providers.”

“The needs for modernized architecture in 5G have steadily enhanced our partnership with Cisco, leading us to this next level,” said Hideyuki Ogata, Senior Executive Professional, Global Network Division, NEC. “The industry-leading solutions from Cisco and our ecosystem partners, combined with our world-class network integration capabilities, enable us to deliver compelling solutions to multiple operators and verticals across the world.”

“Our collaboration with NEC leverages our combined strengths to bring cutting-edge private 5G solutions to enterprises worldwide,” said Masum Mir, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Provider Mobility, Cisco. “Together with NEC, we are creating a powerful force to drive digital transformation and innovation across multiple sectors and support the critical changes needed in networking infrastructure to carry the internet into the next decade.”

5G technology inherently offers lower latency, enabling real-time communication crucial for applications such as the Industrial Internet of Things and automation. Private 5G networks can handle a large number of connected devices and provide high data transfer speeds.