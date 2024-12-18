New Sales Director to Drive Hexnode’s African Market Growth

Mitsogo Inc.‘s corporate software branch, Hexnode, has appointed Andella Matthews as Regional Sales Director for Africa.

Andella, with over a decade of experience in technology and SaaS sales, has excelled in lead generation, account management, and business expansion. With a proven 65%+ closing ratio, she has built strong connections with key decision-makers and delivered tailored solutions, securing clients at global organizations like Oracle, Capgemini, Sophos, and EY.

Her new role will include driving strategic initiatives, strengthening Hexnode’s presence across the continent, and forging critical relationships to fuel the company’s growth in Africa.

Hexnode partners with DCC Technologies, opens news office in South Africa

Andella’s appointment comes at a critical time for Hexnode in Africa. Hexnode has made great progress under her leadership, including a strategic agreement with DCC Technologies, a prominent ICT reseller in South Africa and the SADC area. Hexnode’s South African office demonstrates its dedication to providing localized assistance and expertise to businesses across the continent.

Hexnode, part of Unified Endpoint Management, offers a comprehensive platform for businesses to manage and secure diverse device fleets across different operating systems, simplifying device lifecycle management.

Tim Bell, Hexnode’s VP of Sales for EMEA and APJ, expressed his confidence in Andella’s leadership: “We are delighted to have Andella Matthews on board to lead our sales operations in Africa. Andella’s deep understanding of the African market and strategic approach to relationship-building have already contributed immensely to Hexnode’s success in the region. We are confident her leadership will drive us to new heights, enabling us to deliver world-class solutions to our customers.”



As Regional Sales Director, Andella will use her extensive knowledge of the SaaS business and expertise in client relationship management to establish Hexnode as a dominant player in the African UEM scene. Her emphasis on business growth, innovative ideas, and results-oriented approaches will be critical in increasing Hexnode’s presence throughout the region.

Sharing her thoughts on the role, Andella Matthews said, “I am thrilled to join Hexnode as the Enterprise Sales Director for Africa. The opportunity to be part of a company renowned for its exciting growth and innovative technology is incredibly exciting. I am eager to contribute to our continued success and explore the amazing possibilities that lie ahead. Together, I am confident we can achieve remarkable things and drive significant impact in the region. Looking forward to what we can accomplish in the future!”