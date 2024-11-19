Rubrik, Red Hat Unite to Reinforce Cyber Resilience

In today’s digital landscape, where data is the lifeblood of any business, securing and protecting virtualized environments is paramount. Organizations must protect their applications and infrastructure with complete cyber resilience as they evaluate solutions for modernizing their hypervisors. Today, two industry leaders, Rubrik and Red Hat, announced Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization with Rubrik Security Cloud. General availability is expected in early 2025.

According to Rubrik Zero Labs’ State of Data Security: Measuring Your Data’s Risk, attackers tried to affect the backups in 96% of attacks. Because most backup solutions are simply not up to the task, attackers were at least partially successful in 74% of those attempts.

Rubrik Security Cloud and OpenShift Virtualization easily migrate and protect virtual machines and applications running on the trusted, consistent, and comprehensive application platform, Red Hat OpenShift. The partnership delivers a secure integrated solution that simplifies cyber resilience, ensures quick data recovery, and ensures the reliability of the overall IT infrastructure.

“Our partnership with Red Hat reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our customers’ virtualized environments and cyber-proofing their virtual machines,” said Arvind Nithrakashyap, Chief Technology Officer at Rubrik. “With capabilities that proactively secure data, stay resilient against cyberattacks, and safeguard business continuity, Rubrik Security Cloud is a perfect match for organizations running virtual machines and applications on the trusted application platform, Red Hat OpenShift.”

With Rubrik’s support for OpenShift Virtualization, organizations can leverage a unified platform where their virtualized environments keep data secure and available, automate protection, backup and access data faster, simplify the complexity of data protection, and recover what data they need when they need it. Furthermore, organizations can streamline their data management workflows by defining and applying a single service level agreement policy globally and ensuring consistency across data centers, clouds, and SaaS applications.

Flexibility to Modernize at Your Own Pace

OpenShift Virtualization allows organizations to migrate their virtual machines now and modernize them later, allowing them to adopt a staged approach to modernization. Customers can integrate cloud-native development practices without disrupting their existing operations.

The Rubrik and Red Hat partnership allows organizations to easily migrate and protect their virtual machine workloads with the migration tool kit for Virtualization, which is already included with Red Hat OpenShift OpenShift Virtualization. The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) adds further efficiency for large-scale migrations, ensuring a smooth and automated transition.

