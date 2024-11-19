If AI is set to transform businesses, then why are so many failing to succeed with it?

Generative AI has entered the spotlight as one of the most exciting technological developments. But two questions arise. Firstly, when companies, like AWS and Synthesis Software Technologies, have been using it for years then why is the excitement only brewing now? Secondly, why are so many businesses failing to implement it successfully?

This was the conversation on an episode of Synthesis TV where Chris Erasmus from Amazon Web Services (AWS) South Africa and Paul Spagnoletti from Synthesis Software Technologies share their insider insights.

The Rise of AI Awe

From its recommendation engine to Alexa, Amazon has been successfully implementing AI for over 25 years. And this success has been a key factor driving the company’s renowned leadership across markets.

Spagnoletti explains how Synthesis has been using it to enhance its customers’ efficiency for years from fraud detection to email routing.

What has caused the global awareness, hype, and a step change according to Erasmus is that this technology is now in the hands of consumers. It has become democratised at pace.

“In terms of the evolution of humanity, many people think of the internet as the “big thing,” explains Spagnoletti, “but it’s not. It’s going to be AI and most importantly, it’s going to be the way we handle AI that we will be known for in generations to come. That is where the excitement lies. And, of course, without the internet and the cloud, AI would not have been put into the palm of our hands. Technologies like the internet, cloud, and data intelligence are all very big pieces of this incredible puzzle that we’re playing with, enabling everyone to experience AI.”

Business Breakdown

But why are so many businesses experiencing a breakdown and not business build-up when it comes to using AI?

“Because not everyone is taking the step back and actually thinking about the data and their data strategy and having that house in order to take real advantage of AI. That’s the biggest contributor to AI success,” explains Erasmus.

Spagnoletti explains that his customers’ first request is to use AI to leapfrog their business. But this is often where the mistakes come in. Businesses want to jump into AI without the fundamentals in place and without understanding the most relevant use cases for their businesses. Explaining this creates the “penny-drop moment.”

“We get so caught up in the passion around the technology that we go for the big shiny thing when actually some of the work that that AWS have done within Amazon itself, around the supply chain for example, that’s not the big shiny thing but the value to the business is profound. It’s almost hidden and nobody really talks about that. We get caught in the hype and not the value that can be built with AI anywhere from overlooked processes to boring administration. Value can live anywhere,” says Spagnoletti.

The AI Advantage

For successful businesses, Generative AI is already being used to create smarter, more personalised customer experiences, streamline internal operations, and even drive new business models. In many ways, AI represents the next frontier for these businesses.

Their recipe for success, according to the discussion on Synthesis TV, lies in their implementing the fundamentals and moving from there.

They start with an understanding of the underlying data fabric. They assess its accuracy, determine its location, and strategise how to leverage it effectively.

They understand where they want to go, and what they want to achieve and plan a clear route forward taking progressive steps over massive manoeuvres. Success is about the business value and not about the technology itself. Successful projects are purpose-driven.

Security is ground zero and they ensure data safety before launching any solutions. This includes foundational details from understanding where their data sits and how secure it is.

Lastly, most of these businesses have migrated to the cloud because it makes implementing AI cheaper, faster, and more effective.

Cloud Cadence

AI has been a driving factor around cloud cadence. Businesses once asked: “Should we move to the cloud?” Today the question has shifted to “How do we move to the cloud most effectively?”

However, businesses that “lift and shift” into the cloud miss the opportunity to access AI. Businesses are increasingly recognising that they must refactor and optimise their systems to fully unlock the cloud’s potential and the AI advantages that it enables. “Our customers understand that success means modernising and optimising the cloud. A recent customer wanted to lift and shift 60% of their estate only to come back to us and ask to optimise it completely. They want to leverage the cloud fully to shift the needle and access innovation,” says Spagnoletti.

However, migrating to the cloud is not simple. Many companies face significant challenges balancing legacy processes with the demands of modern cloud solutions. Businesses that haven’t fully transitioned are often caught in a state of “paralysis by analysis,” hesitating to move forward due to their fear of failure.

To force themselves into the new world of cloud, some companies are opting for a lift and shift as a stepping stone.

However, getting the technical aspects of the cloud right is not the only challenge. Cultural resistance often presents an even bigger obstacle. Legacy businesses may struggle with outdated principles and processes that slow down their adoption of newer technologies. The real challenge isn’t just moving to the cloud—it’s educating all relevant employees, gaining approval, and making the most of cloud infrastructure once there.

Engaging the Experts

Overcoming these challenges is where AWS and Synthesis play a critical role. They offer expertise not just in cloud infrastructure but also in optimising cloud adoption so businesses can thrive with AI and implement AI innovations successfully.

Synthesis, with its roots in software development rather than infrastructure, has taken a unique approach to cloud adoption. Unlike traditional infrastructure players who were forced to adapt to the rise of cloud computing, Synthesis embraced cloud technologies from a development perspective, recognising that putting code on servers wasn’t enough. AWS, with its flexibility, scalability, and constant innovation, became its platform of choice, allowing Synthesis to extend the value of its software for its clients.

“As AWS’s first Advanced Partner in Africa, and now 1 of 2 AWS Premier Partners in Africa, Synthesis has been instrumental in helping companies not only migrate but also fully leverage cloud-native features to shift the needle in their business operations.

We have spent over a decade investing in competencies and being at the forefront because we know what the cloud can achieve for businesses. Today, by combining our cloud skills and data, security, and AI expertise, we are proud to work hand in hand with AWS to ensure our customers are an AI success story and not another failed business” explains Spagnoletti.

The awe surrounding AI is apt and with the right expertise, foundations, technologies, and clear directions, certain businesses will be guaranteed radically transformative outcomes. The stage is set. It is now up to the players to own the show.

//Staff writer