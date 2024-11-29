‘Sub-Saharan Africa’s Mobile Subscriptions Set for Major Growth’, Says Ericsson

According to the November 2024 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report, Sub-Saharan Africa’s mobile subscriptions are expected to grow significantly, from 950 million in 2023 to 1.2 billion by 2030. This indicates a consistent yearly growth rate of 4%, driven by the region’s young, energetic population and rising demand for innovative mobile services.

One of the report’s main highlights is the explosion in 5G subscriptions, which are predicted to increase at an astounding rate of 59 percent each year, from 11 million in 2023 to 420 million by 203. In Sub-Saharan Africa, 5G will account for 33% of all mobile subscriptions by the end of the decade. This sharp rise is a result of both the region’s growing need for fast internet and the advancement of next-generation mobile networks.

The expansion of 5G will significantly contribute to Africa’s digital transformation, offering infrastructure for advanced services such as mobile money, digital health, smart cities, and IoT applications, thereby enhancing its overall digital landscape.

Ericsson’s Vice President and Head of Networks for the Middle East and Africa, Ante Mihovilovic, emphasized the potential of mobile technology in the region: “With 5G subscriptions forecast to grow by 59 percent annually, Sub-Saharan Africa will make significant strides in connectivity, digital transformation, and economic development, accelerating the shift toward 5G and supporting broader goals such as sustainable growth and the creation of new opportunities.”

The Evolution of 4G and 5G Networks

4G networks will maintain a sizable market share while 5G picks up speed. An estimated 35% of all mobile subscribers in the area are anticipated to have 4G by 2030. As businesses and consumers switch to faster, more efficient networks, it is anticipated that older technologies like 2G and 3G will become less prevalent.

It’s anticipated that the switch to 4G and 5G will increase demand for mobile data. It is really anticipated that the amount of mobile data traffic per active smartphone in Sub-Saharan Africa will rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%, from 5.4 GB per month in 2024 to 17 GB per month by 2030. Since more people will have access to data-intensive apps like social media, gaming, e-commerce, and video streaming, high-speed mobile connectivity will become even more important in the area.

Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and the Rise of Mobile Money

In addition to 5G’s quick rollout, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) will be essential to meeting Africa’s expanding internet needs. FWA is an important substitute for fiber-optic infrastructure in places where installing cables is difficult or expensive. It employs wireless technology to deliver high-speed internet to homes and businesses. FWA helps close the digital gap and works especially well in isolated and underdeveloped locations.

Ericsson’s Mobility Report highlights the increasing role of financial technology, particularly mobile money services, in Sub-Saharan Africa. CSPs are diversifying into fintech, using mobile networks to provide financial services to millions of unbanked individuals. Mobile money is crucial for driving financial inclusion, enabling users to send and receive money, pay bills, and access banking services.

Global Trends and the Future of 5G

Globally, mobile network data traffic is estimated to climb by about 200 percent between 2024 and 2030, with 5G subscriptions reaching 6.3 billion by the end of the decade. The majority of these 5G subscribers (60 percent) will be 5G Standalone (SA), which operates independently of existing 4G networks. The transition to 5G SA is projected to provide a number of new features, including ultra-low latency, enormous IoT support, and network slicing, all of which are critical for delivering bespoke services and value-added solutions.

5G Advanced, the next generation of 5G technology, will be a major emphasis for CSPs in the next few years. By adopting these advanced capabilities, service providers will be able to provide new services that prioritize delivering value through improved network capabilities over just growing data volume. This will assist telecom businesses in developing new revenue streams while optimizing the usage of their network resources.

“Aligning with our #AfricaInMotion vision to empower a sustainable and connected Africa, Ericsson continues its commitment to the continent’s digitalization journey for enabling sustainable growth, economic development, and creating opportunities for all,” said Mihovilovic.