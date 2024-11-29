GrowSpace CTO Talks Career Transformation Through Tech

Technology has become one of the biggest disruptors, reshaping industries and the world of work. So, as we head towards the end of the year, the time arrives again for many to carefully consider what higher education choices will better position them in the ever-changing work landscape.

The world is changing rapidly, and industries are evolving in ways that may not have been predictable even a few years ago. While choosing career fields that align with personal interests is important, it is also vital to adapt one’s skillset to accommodate expanding industries that are creating increasing demand for new talent. Although no career can be guaranteed to be futureproof, it may help to look at careers in industries likely to experience growth that reflect a mix of global trends and local needs.

Globally and locally, tech fields like data science, AI, cybersecurity, and software development will remain crucial as digital transformation accelerates. In South Africa, sector-specific demand exists for roles like network infrastructure specialists, solar energy technicians, climate change analysts, environmental analysts, urban planners, financial analysts, cloud computing specialists, and nursing and clinical research professionals. The demand for new roles is driven by industry and economic growth, expanding the need for new talent.

While it is difficult to predict with certainty which sectors will be most relevant in the next three to five years, the tech sector is primed for continued growth, driven by advancements in AI, automation, computing, storage, networking, and devices. \

These technological advancements are being adopted to accelerate growth for many other industries, such as telecommunications, finance, business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare, logistics, retail, education, sustainability, and environmental sectors. Technology is also revitalising industries like agriculture and manufacturing, creating demand for new roles that leverage technology to improve productivity and growth.

For instance, the healthcare sector will expand as technology integrates with medical and public health advancements. Agriculture, a key industry in Africa, is leveraging technology to improve agricultural productivity and sustainability, including precision farming, smart agriculture, and agritech. The financial services industry is evolving rapidly with the rise of fintech, blockchain, and decentralised finance.

Beyond these, the renewable energy sector and industries related to sustainability will play a critical role in the coming years, particularly as global climate policies become more stringent in response to the worldwide impact of climate change. Research also shows that the BPO sector, which includes customer, business, and IT support, is experiencing rapid growth, driven by South Africa’s success as a global hub for outsourcing.

Industries that successfully leverage technology and undergo digital transformation are well-positioned to excel in the future. Companies that demonstrate agility and the ability to adapt quickly to changing environments and user preferences will thrive, including adapting to new expectations around people, culture, and sustainability.

The most practical advice for new tertiary education entrants is to choose fields that excite them and leave room for growth. It is important to not only build technical skills but also to focus on applying them strategically within real-world contexts. Students should focus not only on learning but also on applying knowledge in ways that solve real-world problems.

Recruiters are looking for candidates with a combination of hard and soft skills. Each industry has unique expectations of hard skills. For instance, the tech industry typically values high proficiency in your technical field and evidence of practical application, such as a portfolio or examples demonstrating successful outcomes.

For strategy roles, hard skills such as research, analysis, project management, and making data-driven recommendations that drive business growth are essential. While in finance, proficiency in your financial discipline, understanding the regulatory landscape, and applying these insights effectively is critical. For those interested in building careers in spaces like social media, networking, and personal branding, understanding basic business fundamentals can also provide a valuable edge in these markets.

In all sectors, cultivating soft skills like collaboration, empathy, leadership, adaptability, critical thinking, problem-solving, stakeholder management, effective communication, emotional intelligence, and curiosity are becoming more critical as industries prioritise teamwork and diverse perspectives in today’s evolving job market. These soft skills are transferable across all industries. Cultural alignment and a proactive approach are equally important across sectors.

In addition, building a network of sponsors, mentors, and peers is invaluable for professional growth. You can build a network by joining professional associations, attending industry events, engaging with online communities, joining skills development programs, and engaging meaningfully with classmates, educators, and colleagues.

Hybrid work will likely remain dominant, requiring professionals to be proficient in digital collaboration tools and self-management. Employees must continuously upskill in areas like digital literacy, AI, sustainability, and leadership to stay competitive in a rapidly changing job market.

Furthermore, automation is increasingly being adopted in industries and reshaping roles. Automation doesn’t just create or replace jobs; it transforms roles and redefines expectations. Understanding the opportunities and potential challenges in making strategic career decisions is important.

No matter which industry you are interested in, it is important to understand how technology is evolving in that field and what it means for the skills you should seek to improve. Lifelong learning is no longer optional—it’s essential for career resilience and growth in a dynamic market. Ultimately, staying informed and adaptable will be essential for success in the future of work.

By Nokuthula Lukhele is the Chief Technology Officer at GrowSpace