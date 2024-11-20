Strategic Joint Venture for ‘AI Factory’ Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

Gcore and Ezditek, a pioneer in data center and digital infrastructure services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), have created a joint venture to provide high-performance AI infrastructure in the Kingdom.

The joint firm will establish an ‘AI factory’ capable of developing, training, and deploying generative AI solutions locally and globally.

The partnership combines Gcore’s expertise in cloud-based AI infrastructure with Ezditek‘s creative approach to designing and building sustainable and AI-centric data centers. The joint venture will help to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global AI hub. The joint venture’s incorporation is presently underway and is subject to regulatory clearances, including those from the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia.

“We are excited to join forces with Ezditek in building this groundbreaking AI factory. By combining our cloud services and AI infrastructure capabilities with Ezditek’s expertise in data center development, we are setting a new standard for AI infrastructure in the region,” said Andre Reitenbach, CEO at Gcore.

The AI factory, located in an Ezditek data center, will house tens of thousands of GPUs, enabling organizations to train and deploy advanced generative AI models, enabling rapid development of predictive analytics, deep data analysis, process optimization, and a growing number of AI use cases.

“Over the last six months, we have worked in collaboration with Gcore to identify areas where we can deliver the most value for customers and support the KSA’s vision for AI leadership. Together, we are developing an AI factory purpose-built for enabling and accelerating AI innovation and adoption,” said Ibrahim Almulhim, CEO at Ezditek. “We’re extremely proud to be working with a global leader in AI enablement and bringing a visionary approach to AI innovation to market in the KSA.”

“This partnership will accelerate the adoption of AI and cloud computing solutions, benefiting businesses and citizens alike,” said Eng. Bassam Al-Bassam, Deputy Minister of Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure at MCIT.

Al-Bassam also pointed out that this partnership will boost digital investment and national digital capacity in Saudi Arabia, underpinned by its digital capabilities and reliable infrastructure.