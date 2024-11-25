Telecoming Partners with Africa’s Top Telecom to Launch Cloud Gaming in SA

Africa’s top telecommunications operator, MTN, announces the launch of Cloudplay, a revolutionary new cloud gaming service, with Telecoming, a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment.

MTN Cloudplay

MTN Cloudplay will allow MTN users in South Africa to access a wide range of cloud-based video games, providing a high-quality gaming experience without the need for downloads or high-end gaming consoles. The service will allow customers to stream high-end PC games to their mobile phones, enabling them to play anywhere, anytime.

Jason Probert, General Manager for Digital Services at MTN South Africa, shared his thoughts on the collaboration. “We’re thrilled to launch MTN Cloudplay in South Africa. We’re committed to enabling our customers to enjoy the benefits of a modern connected life, and the advent of 5G means that it is now possible to stream and play games without the need for a PC or console. Customers can use their existing Steam licenses on the service and have access to more than 300 games on the service for only R79 per month.”

This service seeks to democratize access to high-quality mobile gaming for the whole family, including various genres, which include retro games and exciting popular gaming titles with multi-device gameplay.

Alí Karaosman, MEA Director of Telecoming, says, “It is very exciting for us to extend our collaboration with MTN. Bringing our nearly decade-long experience in this market and supporting the operator in this innovative digital entertainment offering, we are convinced that MTN Cloudplay will revolutionize the way users in South Africa enjoy video games. For Telecoming, this partnership with MTN is a strategic step in our mission to bring esports and innovative digital services to Africa. We are committed to continuing to develop technological solutions that enhance digital leisure for people in the region.”