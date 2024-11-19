RMB Announces “Urgent Pay” to Enhance Corporate Payments

RMB continues to invest in solutions to help corporates streamline and optimise their payment processes, enhancing success rates and easing reconciliation.

“The payments landscape is evolving rapidly, and RMB’s goal is to provide, client-centric solutions that simplify and enhance the entire payment experience for corporates,” says Mpho Mofokeng, Head of Transact at RMB.

RMB has introduced Urgent Pay, a solution enabled through the bank’s API channel, which gives corporates access to real-time payments powered by PayShap (and soon other real-time payment rails). Available 24/7, this solution supports a wide range of corporate payment needs, including salary disbursements, claims payouts, refunds, and supplier payments. Recognising the importance of the entire payment value chain, RMB has integrated Account Verification Services (AVS), Statements, and Real-Time Notifications into its API offering, providing clients with a comprehensive solution to create efficiencies across pre- and post-payment operations.

“By offering real-time payments, AVS, Statements, and Real-Time Notifications through APIs, we enable seamless integration into clients’ business operations, simplifying their experience and enhancing the benefits of partnering with us,” adds Mofokeng.

In addition, RMB has expanded its bill presentment solution with PayShap’s Request-to-Pay functionality, which allows corporate billers to reach customers banking with any participating bank. This solution will enable corporates to receive payments in real-time or on a delayed basis from clients of other banks across various bank and retail channels. This allows the Corporate to improve payment success for Bills, Debit Order Arrears Payments and Payments for purchases. The Payment Request solution is also API-enabled, providing corporates with a seamless and interoperable experience.

“For our clients, this development means faster, more reliable transactions, which translates into improved cash flow and enhanced customer satisfaction,” says Mofokeng.

RMB has also recently launched the Transactions Cleared on an Immediate Basis (TCIB) payment solution for cross-border transactions within the Common Monetary Area (CMA), which includes South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini. TCIB allows RMB clients to make near real-time cross-border payments between RMB accounts across CMA countries, available through host-to-host integration and the RMB Online Banking platform. Key benefits include real-time processing, enhanced security, and 24/7 availability, enabling payments to be processed outside of traditional banking hours, including evenings, weekends, and public holidays.

“With these solutions, RMB is not only enhancing the efficiency of our clients’ payment systems but also redefining what’s possible in corporate banking by working towards creating a seamless, integrated experience,” Mofokeng concludes.

