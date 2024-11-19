Mama Money Revolutionizes Banking with WhatsApp-Powered Bank Card

Mama Money Financial Services has created a new bank card that allows users to manage their accounts and money via a WhatsApp solution.

The Mama Money Card, developed in conjunction with Access Bank and Pick n Pay, aims to address the issues that millions of people in the country confront when access to traditional banking services is limited.

Mama Money Card customers can effortlessly manage their accounts using WhatsApp. The card offers various services such as purchasing airtime, depositing cash, checking account balances, and freezing it if lost or stolen. It also allows customers to shop online, withdraw money from ATMs, and send money to over 70 countries.

“The Mama Money Card is making it much easier for underserved communities to get their bank service where all they need is proof of identity, such as a passport, asylum document, or South African ID, to register for Mama Money on their phone. We’ve always sought ways to make financial services more accessible and tailored to the needs of our unique customer base,” says Mathieu Coquillon, co-founder of Mama Money.

“We’ve seen big demand from employers who previously paid their staff in cash or via e-wallet or had issues with employees sharing bank account details. Each Mama Money Card comes with its own account number that makes it simple to pay salaries and gives cardholders full control of their money,” added Coquillon.

“The Mama Money Card has significant potential to reach South Africa’s unbanked population. With convenient access through WhatsApp, it removes barriers like physical bank branches or ATMs that often limit banking options. Given South Africa’s high cellphone and WhatsApp usage, this service makes essential banking and payment functions more accessible. Pick n Pay is proud to support this innovative, tailored solution through our extensive store network, bringing financial inclusion one step closer to everyone—something we have always promoted,” said Deven Moodley, Executive Head of Value-Added Services, Financial Services, and Mobile at Pick n Pay.

The Mama Money Card offers more than just a banking service. “It provides security, supports employment and promotes secure savings, improving the livelihoods of our customers,” Coquillon concluded.