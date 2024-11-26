MTN Expands 5G Footprint with Launch in Benin and Republic of Congo

MTN Group has officially launched 5G networks in Benin and the Republic of Congo, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions that advance Africa’s progress and enable the benefits of a connected modern life.

This deployment of 5G technology represents a transformative step in reshaping how communities and businesses across Africa connect, innovate, and grow. Beyond offering dramatically faster speeds and lower latency, 5G serves as a catalyst for progress, unlocking opportunities in education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, and entrepreneurship.

By driving digital and financial inclusion, MTN is leveraging technology as a force for good across the continent.

Highlighting this achievement, MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer Mazen Mroue stated: “The launch of 5G in Benin and Congo-Brazzaville underscores MTN’s role in shaping the digital future of Africa. 5G is more than a technological advancement — it is the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and the creation of new opportunities. We are proud to contribute to a connected, inclusive, and prosperous Africa.”

MTN’s 5G journey began in June 2020 with its first commercial launch in South Africa. Since then, the service has expanded to Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, and now Benin and Congo-Brazzaville, with trials currently underway in South Sudan.

In 2023, MTN deployed 2,251 5G sites, adding another 829 in the first half of 2024.

As MTN works to secure the necessary spectrum and licences to expand its 5G footprint, the Group remains committed to unlocking the potential of technology to create shared value, drive innovation, and foster sustainable growth across Africa.

//Staff writer