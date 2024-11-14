Glencore’s Tech Push Transforms Education in Rustenburg

Glencore Ferroalloys has taken a daring step in influencing the future of the young people in the communities where it works by holding the inaugural World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) at Rustenburg’s Kloofview Primary School.

This year’s competition, which built on the success of the previous year’s pilot project that exposed students to data systems, artificial intelligence, and robots, brought together nine schools from all over Rustenburg in the Northwest province to test their critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

The University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment’s TechnoLab teamed up with Glencore to empower and prepare students from their host communities.

The project intends to enhance awareness among Grade 3 and 4 learners, including teachers, on the importance of technology in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in the economy.

When the program began in May 2024, teachers from the 9 schools received training on how to effectively teach robotics to their students.

“Glencore is very proud of our collaboration with the TechnoLab at the University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Engineering. Conroy van der Westhuizen, Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at Glencore Ferroalloys, stated that this relationship aligns with the company’s mission of ethically sourcing commodities that improve our daily lives, energizing and advancing the future. “To our outstanding participants, you represent the future—a generation born in the dawn of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

The top three performing schools were L.D. Matshego Primary School, Mmamogale Primary School, and Maumong Primary School.

L.D. Matshego Primary School’s representative expressed her excitement and even cried when the school was announced as the winner. Boitumelo Mika, a Grade 4 student, said, “I encourage other students to participate in coding and robotics to better understand how robots will shape the future.”

Gloria Motaung, Senior Education Specialist: Technology, Coding, and Robotics at the Department of Education, was awarded for her dedication to the program. Addressing the learners and teachers, she said, “We are grateful for companies such as Glencore that assist us in overcoming the challenges schools face with regards to 4IR. Most schools are unable to purchase the resources for this subject; however, the program was successfully implemented through the funding from Glencore and facilitation from the University of Johannesburg,” concluded Motaung.

As communities and industries advance into the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Glencore remains committed to upskilling youth and bridging gaps in digital literacy. The Robotics Championship is an important part of Glencore’s goal to empower the communities in which it operates, offering learners new pathways to explore and creating the foundation for future-ready careers in science and technology.