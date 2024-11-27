Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani to Accelerate Growth & Transformation

Comviva has appointed Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Raja will lead the implementation of strategic initiatives critical to Comviva’s transformation and the realization of its ambitious Comviva 2.0 goal.

Raja has over 20 years of leadership experience in IT, telecommunications, finance, and digital platforms. He has led firms through large-scale business and operational transformations, market expansions, and the introduction of novel goods and technology in a variety of worldwide marketplaces. Prior to joining Comviva, Raja was the CEO of an Axiata Group Digital Platforms firm.

Raja Mansukhani shared his enthusiasm about joining the Comviva team, stating, “I am honored to be part of Comviva, a company renowned for its pioneering solutions and steadfast commitment to a customer-centric approach. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation, this is an exciting opportunity to lead strategic initiatives alongside a talented team that will unlock new opportunities and accelerate Comviva’s growth while delivering differentiation and significant value creation for our customers. As a team, we will drive innovation, foster value-driven transformation, and work towards achieving the bold objectives of Comviva 2.0.”

Welcoming Raja to the Comviva leadership team, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, “We are thrilled to have Raja on board during this transformative phase for Comviva. His deep industry knowledge and proven ability to drive growth and innovation align perfectly with our vision for Comviva 2.0. Raja’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping our strategic direction and technology roadmap as we continue to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for our customers worldwide.”

With Raja’s appointment, Comviva reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-first solutions while accelerating its transformation efforts to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving digital economy.