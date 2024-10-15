Vertiv Launches Modular Integrated Data Center in Kenya

Vertiv in collaboration with local partner Encapsulated East Africa Limited and the Kenyan National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), has implemented a new integrated modular data center infrastructure solution to improve data center performance and service delivery.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the NTSA began modernizing its Transport Integrated Management System (TIMS) to provide citizens with maximum service efficiencies when registering their vehicles and to promote a positive economic impact in the country.

“Modernizing our systems was crucial to meet vehicle owners’ expectations and improve service delivery to citizens. Our ICT department faced continuous challenges maintaining the previous system, we had to transform the way business is done,” said Nashon Kondiwa, deputy director of ICT and innovation at NTSA. “The Vertiv solution eliminates the need to deal with multiple suppliers and integration challenges, and its compactness makes it an ideal fit in our current facility. With access control, CCTV, environmental monitoring, sensors, power, and cooling pre-integrated, installation and management became much easier and quicker.”

Kenya established the NTSA in 2012 to manage vehicle expansion and ensure driver and pedestrian safety. The installation of the TIMS electronic data platform strengthened the NTSA, enabling citizens to register their automobiles, transfer ownership, and receive license plates, among other services. When it was time to install a revised TIMS solution to meet the population’s growing expectations, the agency decided to modernize its data center equipment to provide the most reliable service to clients

The NTSA selected the Vertiv™ SmartRow™ infrastructure solution, which is a self-contained data center that streamlines IT deployments in indoor environments. This solution enables customization and scalability for up to ten racks of capacity, as well as integrated cooling, uninterruptible power supply (UPS), power distribution, fire suppression, and backup ventilation.

Kondiwa added, “The Vertiv SmartRow simplifies processes, enhances system security, and broadens access to our online services, while also reducing stress on our staff by providing them with a highly reliable and more predictable system. Since the installation of the data center, Kenya’s license renewal compliance has increased eightfold, with more than 80,000 licenses being processed per month, compared to 10,000 previously.”

The Vertiv™ SmartRow™ solution, with its built-in redundant design, close unit control, and monitoring, has improved uptime and energy consumption for the NTSA in Kenya. It offers full visibility of operations, enables efficient cooling and power distribution, and allows the ICT department to right-size data center equipment for lower energy utilization.

The NTSA data center modernization project also resulted in improved customer service, with Kenyan citizens receiving much faster and more accurate responses to their concerns and customers being able to check service application status online 24 hours a data

Rohan Patil, Vertiv’s regional manager for East Africa, concluded: “We were very pleased that the initial estimated 10-month rollout timeline was reduced to just six months. Our comprehensive integrated solutions portfolio not only significantly reduces deployment time but also streamlines the installation process, playing a key role in enhancing system reliability. This is particularly crucial in keeping pace with the rapid advancements in digitalization our customers are facing.”