PLAY, the platform integrating Web3 technologies into gaming, has partnered with TapNation to bring mobile games to the forefront of the Web3 movement.

This partnership will expand the PLAY ecosystem by integrating blockchain features into TapNation’s well-known mobile games, beginning with the fan favorite, Rock Crawling: Racing Games 3D.

TapNation, boasting 60 million monthly active users and 1.4 billion downloads across over 50 games, will introduce Web3-powered capabilities through PLAY’s Software Development Kit (SDK). Thanks to innovations such as player-owned assets, NFTs, marketplace integration, and on-chain competitions, players will soon enjoy deeper involvement and new ways to connect with their favorite games. These will open up new revenue prospects for themselves and the gaming community.

“This partnership exemplifies our dedication to continuous innovation and underscores our confidence in Web3 technology. Together with PLAY, we share a unified ambition: to pioneer tomorrow’s use cases and revolutionize the gaming industry.” — Hervé Montoute, CEO, TapNation.

Empowering Digital Culture: Scaling Web3 Accessibility Through Mobile Gaming

The collaboration between PLAY and TapNation is consistent with the latter’s mission to make Web3 technology accessible to all. Mobile gaming is a major component of digital culture in addition to being a kind of entertainment. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in Web3 scaling via accessible platforms.

“Our mission at PLAY is to make the excitement and innovation of Web3 gaming available to everyone, no matter where they are or what kind of device they use. Partnering with TapNation is a key part of this vision, as they truly are leaders in their space. Mobile games have an incredible reach, especially in regions where access to traditional gaming hardware can be limited. By tapping into this, we’re bringing blockchain-powered games to millions of new players, many of whom will experience Web3 for the first time through their phones.” Christina Macedo, CEO & Founder, PLAY.

PLAY and TapNation’s partnership showcases successful integration of mobile games into Web3 space, paving the way for other studios to adopt blockchain technologies.