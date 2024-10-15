The Role of Proactive Cybersecurity for SMBs by Ben Aung

Recent research reveals that cyber security and data protection are the top priorities for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) aiming to enhance their digital agility. Although already stretched thin managing daily operations, SMBs recognize the increasing importance of cyber security, especially as they adopt new technologies like artificial intelligence. However, they need help to navigate the complexity.

This is an opportunity for channel companies to transform cyber security from a perceived burden into a source of competitive advantage, leading the charge in promoting ‘security-first’ strategies with their customers. Not just improving security in their products, but equipping SMBs with the knowledge they need to take ownership and enhance their cyber security resilience to thrive in the digital economy.

Building trust through proactive cyber security support

Cybersecurity can be complex, and SMBs are increasingly seeking tech solutions and expert advice to navigate these challenges. This presents a significant growth opportunity for technology providers and resellers who can assist with all aspects of managing cyber risks, from design and integration to ongoing maintenance and support.

Channel companies can mitigate risks by acting as trusted advisors, promoting safe solutions, advising on best practices, and shifting security burdens to larger, better-resourced tech vendors, while building trust and fostering stronger relationships.

Back to basics: maintaining good security hygiene

Very often cyber incidents and breaches occur because the ‘basics’ have been overlooked. These seemingly simple but important steps significantly lower risks but despite this, many SMBs still struggle to implement them effectively. By helping put the basics in place, channel companies can provide huge value to their customers.

For example, many SMBs do not have the knowledge or experience to conduct effective third-party assessments and select vendors who meet their security needs. Channel companies can reduce this burden by helping customers better understand their unique cyber security risks and recommending vendors who meet their needs and critically, can evidence how they take security seriously.

Additionally, many cyber security vulnerabilities occur through poor implementation or integration of systems into a customer’s environment. Conversely, it is always more efficient to get security in place at the point of deployment for new tech, rather than retrofit it later. For example, ensuring that the right security patching process is in place for new software, or that user access has been integrated into a customer’s existing Single Sign-On solution with multi-factor authentication enabled by default.

In the event of a cyber-attack, channel companies play a crucial role in ensuring that customers can recover their data and systems by implementing and testing appropriate data backups and recovery tools to ensure they function correctly.

By acting as a trusted intermediary who truly understands their customers’ security needs and guiding them to the solutions and practices that are right for their business, channel companies can create a competitive advantage and foster enduring relationships with their customers.

Use cloud for economies of scale

Cyber security can be a heavy lift for SMBs and they’re unlikely to have the capacity or expertise to continually monitor security logs, identify anomalies or potential attacks and respond to them. Channel companies can assist customers in adopting a highly effective cybersecurity approach by prioritizing a cloud-first strategy. Modern cloud services offer significant economies of scale and enhanced security capabilities that are otherwise out of reach for SMBs. By leveraging the cloud, customers can outsource many cyber security tasks, such as patching and security updates, security monitoring and data back-ups.

Cloud represents the fastest and most efficient way to shift the burden of cyber security away from the SMBs. Most software-as-a-service (SaaS) products already benefit from the 24/7 security from reputable hyperscale cloud providers like AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google. who invest heavily in security, with some of the largest and most skilled security teams working for them.

Channel companies can help to deploy these solutions in the most secure way possible, ensuring they are configured properly from the outset and helping SMBs make the most of available security features. In the cloud ‘shared security model’ this could mean SMBs just need to ensure they are managing user accounts and permissions with the rest taken care of by their vendors.

Give tailored training

Another area where channel companies can add value for customers is cyber security training and awareness – research shows it tops the list of consulting services SMBs want from their technology providers.

Fortunately, channel companies are uniquely positioned at the intersection of their customers’ needs and the technology they provide, to offer actionable guidance for a range of different roles and use cases.

Cybersecurity training and awareness can cover a wide range of topics. This includes technical training for IT administrators, general training for employees on recognizing phishing emails and other common threats, and specialized training for leaders on crisis management and cybersecurity risk management. Alongside this, customers can be trained to securely implement and manage software solutions. Channel companies can leverage the deep insights they have on their customers to signpost, identify or develop training materials which will work best in their customers’ organizations and working cultures.

A perennial challenge

Cybersecurity remains a significant challenge for SMBs as they work to boost their digital agility and adopt new technologies that can bring different cyber security risks. While these businesses understand the need to improve their security measures and follow best practices, they often lack the time, expertise and resources to focus on cyber security.

This is where channel companies can step in and transform their role from tech resellers to trusted advisors. They can play a significant role in demystifying cyber security for their customers, making it more accessible and understandable and then helping customers put that understanding into action by taking practical steps.

By doing so, channel partners enable SMBs to take ownership of their security, enhancing their resilience in the digital economy while also building stronger, more reliable relationships.

By Ben Aung, Chief Risk Officer, Sage