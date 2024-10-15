MTN Ads Partners with Aleph Group for Go-To-Market Strategy

MTN’s Digital Services, Africa’s mobile operator’s advertising arm, has appointed Aleph Group as its sales partner for the go-to-market MTN Ads solution.

Through this strategic alliance, advertisers will be able to access key telco channels like SMS and platforms like Ayoba, an all-in-one super app created by the MTN Group, while also utilizing MTN’s extensive first-party data to enable precise audience targeting.

“It’s a unique proposition in the market—one that incorporates our device-agnostic, data-free, and rewards solutions. This combination enables businesses to drive immediate engagement regardless of content or user journey, with measurable attribution,” said Jason Probert, General Manager of Digital Services at MTN South Africa.

With access to MTN’s extensive user base of over 38 million subscribers in South Africa, these advertising solutions offer an excellent opportunity to reach a diverse audience across all demographics and device types.

“We are thrilled to pioneer the MTN Ads solution and continue to contribute to the growth of South Africa’s digital advertising ecosystem,” said Stephen A. Newton, Managing Director of Sub-Saharan Africa at Aleph Group.

“MTN’s vast network and rich data insights, combined with Aleph’s expertise in digital advertising, will empower businesses to connect with their target audiences in a more meaningful and effective way, helping to accelerate the transfer from offline to online GDP.”

local advertising opportunities

As an official sales partner, Aleph Group will provide a team of experts to work with brands and advertising agencies to develop and implement advertising solutions across MTN’s various platforms, such as SMS, Rich Business Messaging (RBM), mobile display, and in-app advertising.

“In today’s challenging economic climate, businesses are seeking a greater return on advertising spend (ROAS). We believe this partnership will enable businesses to unlock the full potential of digital advertising in South Africa,” added Newton.

South Africa’s ads spend is projected to reach R40.95 billion by the end of the year, with digital advertising driving much of this growth because of increased urbanization and mobile network expansion. Furthermore, internet advertising is anticipated to reach R32.77 billion by 2027.

38% of South African respondents to a recent Aleph survey claimed that they learn about new products via ads that play before online videos they’re watching, highlighting the importance of digital and internet advertising. By 2029, nearly half of total spending will come from digital channels, with mobile advertising accounting for 74% of digital ad spending by 2028.

This partnership allows MTN and Aleph to capitalize on this shift, empowering brands to reach audiences through impactful, data-driven campaigns. Leveraging telco unique solutions, including zero rating for users and device agnostic solutions, advertisers can now reach all audiences across the digital funnel journey.