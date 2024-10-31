South Africa’s Telecom Mall in Midrand Unveils New Redesign

South Africa’s technology and telecom mall, Vodacom World has undergone an exciting transformation. The Midrand Mall has been revamped to provide an immersive experience while empowering customers with Vodacom’s innovative goods, services, and support.

Vodacom World, which debuted in 1998, was rebuilt in 2018 into a single-store concept, allowing Vodacom to streamline and tailor client experiences. Building on this accomplishment, the 2024 redesign broadens the position to highlight upcoming trends, smart life technologies, and sophisticated ecosystems of original equipment manufacturers. Vodacom World is a test lab where Vodacom products and services are piloted before going to market.

“We are excited to welcome customers to Vodacom World, where technology and lifestyle intersect. Our flagship mall has become a premier digitally connected destination for customers to explore the latest innovations and be empowered with digital tools and knowledge while enjoying personalized customer service. This supports Vodacom’s goal of driving digital inclusion by ensuring technology is accessible to everyone,” says Samantha Botha, Managing Executive of Retail Operations and Branded Channels at Vodacom South Africa.

The newly redesigned Vodacom World serves not only as a retail hub, but also as a center for education, engagement, demonstrations and seminars. There are Experience Zones allowing customers to interact with smart home solutions, IoT devices, and the latest gadgets, all while learning how these technologies can improve daily life.

Other features in Vodacom World include a Business Experience Center for B2B engagements and Connection Labs where startups and SMEs can collaborate and grow. The Activation Arena hosts events, product launches, and exclusive exhibits to keep visitors informed about the future of technology. For small business owners looking for affordable solutions to help them stay empowered, Vodacom World has a range of solutions, including connectivity, cloud, hosting, and security (CHS), IoT solutions, financial solutions, and so much more.

“As we evolve from a Telco to a Techco business, we want to bring customers on this journey with us, added Botha. “Celebrating three decades of connecting people, we want to make sure we leave no one behind. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, a business professional, or a family looking for smart home solutions, Vodacom World offers something for everyone,” concluded Botha.