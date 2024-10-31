South Africa’s Popular Brands Offer Savings on Essentials

Two of the most cherished and reliable companies in South Africa, First National Bank (FNB) and Pick n Pay, have joined forces to provide their joint consumers with extra benefits, enabling them to save more on groceries, clothing, and daily necessities.

This follows the popularity of the recent 99-cent bread incentives. Starting November 1, all FNB cardholders with eBucks will be able to spend their eBucks in a Pick n Pay store & FNB Private Banking eBucks customers (FNB Private Clients, Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank) can earn up to 30% back in eBucks when using Pick n Pay’s asap! on-demand delivery service and up to 20% back on in-store purchases.

In addition to the 99-cent bread reward, FNB Easy clients receive up to R 100 in vouchers to spend at Pick n Pay or Pick n Pay Clothing. Clothing has been added as a new category, with Aspire customers receiving up to R150 back in eBucks and Premier through to Private Clients, Private Wealth, and RMB Private Bank earning up to 20% back adding to the value Pick n Pay Clothing continues to provide customers through their everyday affordable ranges.

According to Sizwe Nxedlana, CEO of FNB Private Segment, FNB eBucks is set to launch several innovations in the coming months, marking significant milestones for both brands. “This partnership represents the next step in our ongoing journey to help South Africans get more value from their everyday spending. Pick n Pay is an iconic South African brand, and we’re excited to be partnering with them to make life a little easier for our customers while supporting the growth strategy Pick n Pay has put in place.”

Nxedlana emphasizes that the partnership builds on FNB eBucks’ focus of delivering diverse opportunities for its customers to earn rewards. “Whether buying groceries, liquor, or clothing in-store or via the asap! delivery service, the collaboration between FNB eBucks and Pick n Pay means that South Africans can now save even more and make their household budgets stretch further every month,” he explains.

FNB and PAYU have partnered to offer a 99c bread reward to entry-level customers. By swiping their FNB Easy Debit Card at Pick n Pay stores, customers can buy up to four loaves of bread each month for just 99c per loaf. This initiative aims to reduce living costs for those in need. FNB Easy cardholders can also earn up to R 100 Grocery Voucher monthly.

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers says that this strategic partnership is a “game changer” for both Pick n Pay and its customers. “Joining forces with FNB—ranked as South Africa’s most valuable brand—is an absolute belief and confidence in our brand. We know how important tangible rewards are as consumers come under financial pressure. We are already seeing strong redemption rates from the 99c bread promotion, and we’re thrilled to extend more rewards to eBucks’ six million active customer base.”

“Our partnership with Pick n Pay is part of our commitment to providing our customers with an integrated approach to managing their wealth. Through the rewards program, we are empowering our customers to make informed financial decisions while maximizing value in their daily lives.”

FNB’s strategy of advice, integrating all of our products and services, is at the heart of placing customers financial needs first while helping customers save on monthly expenses, Nxedlana stresses. “Interestingly, when looking at average basket sizes, FNB customers who earn between R750 000 and R1.4 million per annum spend 40% more on online grocery deliveries than in store; this was a key catalyst for offering the higher 30% back on asap! purchases as we realize how important the convenience and time saving are for FNB customers, making it easier to save. On top of this, we hope it will impact the lives of FNB and Pick n Pay customers alike,” he adds.

Summers adds that “customers will continue to enjoy rewards from Pick n Pay’s Smart Shopper program, which offers instant cash savings and points as cashback with every swipe. The program recently introduced the Live Well Club, adding extra discounts and points for healthier food choices”.

“We continue to see the valuable impact of eBucks in catering to the needs of our customers and enabling them to stretch their wallets even further; this is also why limiting our offering to certain items was not an option for us. We cover the full basket, and this is a really big step for a free rewards program. Our reward program has been designed to offer real help and has become an integral part of our customers’ monthly budgets as they supplement their household expenses, especially during these challenging economic times, concludes Nxedlana.