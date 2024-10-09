Payment Tech Firm Named Associate Participating Organization

Stanchion has been appointed as an Associate Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council, tasked with enhancing global payment data protection through continuous development and implementation of PCI Security Standards.

The PCI SSC oversees a global, cross-industry effort to improve payment security by establishing flexible, industry-driven, and effective data security standards and initiatives. Global industrial partnership is vital to the success of this endeavor. The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry experts to strategize on how to protect payment data from emerging threats and anticipate the needs of an ever-changing payment environment.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect, and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, Stanchion has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and the adoption of PCI Security Standards.”

As an Associate Participating Organization, Stanchion contributes its voice to the standards development process and will work with a growing community to improve global payment security. Stanchion will also be able to recommend new projects to the PCI Security Standards Council and discuss cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meeting.

Pierre Aurel, Chief Product Officer at Stanchion, said: “As we create new payment experiences in PayTech, we will continue to prioritize security and compliance, which is why we are excited to partner with and support the PCI SSC on their industry initiatives. For over two decades, we have created secure software for the payment industry, and now we have the ability to share our global perspectives on emerging payment methods and technologies.”