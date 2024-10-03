Stanchion, a global PayTech firm that specializes in Payment Fabric Technology, has been named a new Associate Participating Organization with the PCI Security Standards Council.

It will collaborate with the PCI SSC to assist in safeguarding payment data worldwide through the continuing development and implementation of the PCI Security Standards.

Stanchion Payments to Contribute to The Development of PCI Security Standards

The PCI SSC oversees a global, cross-industry effort to improve payment security by establishing adaptable, industry-driven, and successful data security standards and initiatives. The global industrial partnership is essential to this aim.

The Council’s Participating Organizations program brings together industry experts to strategize on securing payment data from the latest dangers while also anticipating the needs of an ever-changing payment environment.

Chris Wooding, Group Information Security Officer at Stanchion, said: “As we create new payment experiences in PayTech, we will continue to prioritize security and compliance. We are excited to partner with and support the PCI SSC on their industry initiatives. For over two decades, we have created secure software for the payment industry, and now we have the ability to share our global perspectives on emerging payment methods and technologies.”

Stanchion, as an Associate Participating Organization, contributes to the creation of standards and will work with a growing community to improve payment security around the world. Stanchion will also have the opportunity to propose new projects to the PCI Security Standards Council and exchange cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual PCI Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, PCI Security Standards and resources help organizations secure payment data and prevent, detect, and mitigate attacks that can lead to costly data breaches,” said Gina Gobeyn, Executive Director of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as an Associate Participating Organization, Stanchion has the opportunity to play an active part in improving payment security globally by helping drive awareness and the adoption of PCI Security Standards.”